Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clause’ Movies Earned More Than $360 Million at the Box Office

Tim Allen is a comedian and actor. Many know him best as Tim Taylor on Home Improvement. But beyond his success on television, Allen has also had many roles in feature films, including The Santa Clause. The original movie was so popular that it received two sequels. And the movies have grossed millions at the box office.

The franchise has been so popular that it will return this holiday season. A Disney+ miniseries called The Santa Clauses debuted in November 2022. Allen returned to the title role, and many of the original cast will be making appearances throughout the six episodes.

‘The Santa Clause’ movies have earned more than $360 million

Holiday movies often bring back the warmth and nostalgia of the season for viewers. And the movies in The Santa Clause trilogy are no different. They are so popular that all three movies have earned spots on the list of the top ten highest-grossing Christmas movies.

According to Forbes, The Santa Clause earned $145 million, The Santa Clause 2 earned $139 million, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause earned $84.5 million. So the entire franchise so far is worth more than $360 million globally. The Santa Clauses is expected to be just as popular, but its popularity will be measured in streaming views instead of ticket sales.

Allen, the star of the franchise, has a net worth of $100 million

Allen is no stranger to starring in financially successful projects. He was the star of Home Improvement for nine seasons. He also helmed the sitcom Last Man Standing for another nine seasons. Allen starred in high-earning movies such as Wild Hogs, the Toy Story franchise, Galaxy Quest, and another holiday favorite, Christmas with the Kranks, according to The Numbers. He also earns money with brand endorsements, including the narration he does for Michigan’s “Pure Michigan” tourism campaign.

With all of these successful projects, Allen has built a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Today, Allen still holds the title of having the fifth-highest-ever salary paid to a television actor, earning a salary of $1.25 million per episode during the height of Home Improvement.

‘The Santa Clauses’ debuted on Disney+ on November 16

The Santa Clauses is one of the holiday’s most anticipated releases. It continues the storyline of The Santa Clause franchise. Instead of a single feature film, The Santa Clauses is a miniseries that began streaming on Disney+ on November 16. The first two episodes were made available immediately, and subsequent episodes of the 6-episode miniseries will be released each week after.

What many fans of the franchise want to know is how many of their favorite characters will be returning to the miniseries. According to Comicbook, fans will get to see all of their favorites. Allen returns as Scott Calvin/Santa and Elizabeth Mitchell returns as Carol/Mrs. Claus. Eric Lloyd who played Charlie and David Krumholtz who played the head elf Bernard will be reprising their roles in a guest star capacity.

Some of the cast bringing new characters into the story include Kal Penn, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler, and Allen’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick playing Sandra Calvin.

