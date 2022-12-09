4 Times News Anchors Dated Behind the Scenes

It’s not uncommon for people in the same profession to date, and TV anchors are no exception. With recent reports of Good Morning America’s hosting duo Amy Robach and TJ Holmes having an alleged relationship, fans might be curious to learn about other times when romance developed between anchors.

1. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in 2021 | Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Robach and Holmes are known for hosting the third hour of GMA. The duo have been in this role since September 2020 and work alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

In late November 2022, the Daily Mail published an article claiming Robach and Holmes had been dating for a few months. The outlet also shared photos of the pair having drinks and walking together in New York City.

Robach and Holmes both got married in 2010, but they allegedly split from their respective spouses before news of their relationship became public.

ABC President Kim Godwin recently announced that Robach and Holmes had been taken off the air for the time being. “We can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to focus on the work,” she said, according to CNN.

2. Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are two well-known faces on Fox News. Hannity is, of course, the host of the commentary program Hannity, while Earhardt is a co-host of Fox & Friends. In 2020, it was reported that Hannity and Earhardt had started a relationship together amid Hannity’s divorce from his then-wife, Jill Rhodes.

Both Hannity and Earhardt are very private, and neither has publicly confirmed their alleged romance. Earhardt even denied it, saying (through a spokesperson): “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.”

Still, a source told People that their relationship was “an open secret.”

3. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are co-hosts of the MSNBC show Morning Joe. Since working on the program in 2007, the two of them often had romance rumors swirling around them, especially because of their on-air chemistry. In 2016, more of these rumors came out after Brzezinski divorced her then-husband.

In 2017, Scarborough and Brzezinski announced their engagement. They got married a year later. Scarborough told Vanity Fair why he chose to get married again:

“I thought after the last time that I would never, ever do this again in a million years. Then it occurred to me that with us working together and being live on the air every day for three hours that we were forced, no matter what disagreements we had, what misunderstandings we had, to work through it and get right with each other by 5:59 A.M.”

4. Nicolle Wallace and Michael S. Schmidt

Another relationship that developed behind the scenes at MSNBC is between Nicolle Wallace and Michael S. Schmidt. Wallace is the host of Deadline: White House, and although Schmidt is not an anchor, he would often appear on Wallace’s program and other MSNBC shows.

Their romance became public in 2019 when they were spotted together at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Then, in April 2022, Page Six reported that Wallace and Schmidt had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

