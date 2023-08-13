Adam and Danielle Busby of TLC's 'OutDaughtered' know that they have to find the right balance between filming their children for TV while also respecting their privacy.

The Busby family recently took a two-year hiatus from their OutDaughtered adventured on TLC, but they’re back. The family of eight boasts the only set of all-female quintuplets in the United States, and people have loved watching the little girls grow up. Still, filming with so many young kids certainly has its challenges, though parents Adam and Danielle Busby have been able to navigate it pretty well.

While the family might be used to filming by now, there are still boundaries. And Adam and Danielle say that part of working through life in front of a camera is also respecting their daughters’ privacy.

The Busby family from TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’ | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Adam and Danielle Busby have to balance filming with privacy

The Busby quints have spent their entire lives on television, and their older sister, Blayke, was merely a toddler when the cameras started rolling. With that said, they have become used to having the cameras around, but that doesn’t mean they want every single thing on camera.

In an interview with The List, Adam and Danielle discussed how they have to keep their kids’ lives balanced between putting them on camera and also respecting their privacy.

“We also try to respect all of our kids’ privacy in a way,” Danielle told the outlet. “Do they want to do this, or do they want to be seen on this social media, or do they want to be in part of this scene that we’re filming? … If they’re not wanting to do something, we don’t make them do it, and we don’t push them into that.”

Of course, parenting six eight-year-olds and one 12-year-old isn’t easy, but it appears Adam and Danielle have worked hard on establishing open lines of communication with their kids. “The nature of figuring out what your kids want and need … We’re constantly shuffling and in this constant season of figuring things out,” Adam said.

The ‘OutDaughtered’ parents also say Blayke gets the most attention behind the scenes

People tune in to the popular TLC show to watch the quints live their best lives. These days, the kids are in school, which at least gives Adam and Danielle somewhat of a break from parenting. The two have launched business ventures outside of being parents, and they now have a bit more time to focus on other things.

Something fans have noticed in the past is that the cameras tend to focus on more interactions between the parents and the quints, leaving Blayke behind. Adam told The List that he and Danielle have been criticized for not focusing on Blayke enough, but he said the truth is that when the cameras aren’t rolling, Blayke actually gets the most attention. “as far as in our home, day-to-day stuff,” Adam said, clarifying that they spend more time with Blayke “across the board” than with the quints.

It’s likely because Blayke is about four years older than her five little sisters. She’s 12 now, meaning she’s hitting an age where she starts to understand things better and can have more adult conversations with her parents. Plus, she continues to help take care of the kids.