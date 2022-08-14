TLC’s Chilli Spotted in Hawai’i With Matthew Lawrence Amid His Divorce From Cheryl Burke; Deny Dating Rumors

Maintaining a relationship as a celebrity is difficult when everyone’s eyes are on the couple. It’s even hard in the early stages of a relationship. Some people are even linked to people they haven’t dated just from spending one outing with them. That can be true in the case of TLC singer Chilli and Boy Meets World alum, Matthew Lawrence. The two were spotted together on what appeared to be a tropical island, but deny dating rumors.

Chilli of TLC | Andy Sheppard/Redferns

Chilli and Matthew Lawrence were spotted in Hawai’i together

Lawrence and the TLC sex symbol were spotted enjoying some sand and ocean waves on Waikiki beach in Hawai’i. In photos obtained by TMZ, Lawrence and Chilli took a swim in the water together and chatted while eating on beach chairs. Fans instantly assumed the two were dating, but a rep says the two are strictly platonic.

Source: YouTube

“TLC had a show in Hawaii,” a rep for the singer told E! News. “They’ve been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon. Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren’t by themselves there was a group with them.”

Neither Lawrence nor Chilli spoke about it. But either way, the singer has been open about wanting to jump back into the dating scene.

When fans commented that Chilli was undatable, she snapped back in an Instagram response. “Because I’m not into settling for bull[s–t]” she wrote. “I haven’t met the ONE in my league yet….he’s a rare find like myself. U take care now.” The exchange was captured on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page via screenshot.

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke are divorcing

The photos and speculation come amid Lawrence’s divorce from Burke, a pro on Dancing With the Stars. Burke filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The reason why is not fully clear, but some say Burke and the Mrs. Doubtfire star couldn’t agree on family planning.

Source: YouTube

Their relationship was a long one. They initially met in 2006 when the actor’s brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant in the reality dance competition series. They began dating, and quit two years later in 2008. Their rekindled romance began in 2018, with them tying the knot the following year.

Burke confirmed the split in a Feb. 24 Instagram post, writing: “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.”

While Lawrence has been married before, Chilli has not. Her last public relationship, and probably her most notable, was with Usher. They dated from 2001 to 2003 and were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. The former pair allegedly split due to infidelity.

“I never thought of him cheating, I don’t know … I didn’t expect anything like that from him because of how much we loved each other,” she said, per Huffington Post. But she did learn that he began dating someone else while they were supposed to be on a break.

“I kept hearing about it, then I went to him, and I asked him, and he admitted it. You know I just, I felt like a fool, I felt like everybody knew something and I didn’t, and I’m just now finding out,” she continued.

RELATED: Usher’s Song ‘Confessions’ Was Inspired by Real-Life Events