TLC’s ‘Milf Manor’ Is ‘Milf Island’ from ’30 Rock’ in Real Life

I can confidently say I never thought I would see the day when 30 Rock’s “Milf Island” became a reality, but thanks to TLC, here we are. The network recently revealed a new reality show called Milf Manor arrives in January and, well, it’s exactly what you’d expect.

The imaginary ’30 Rock’ show, ‘Milf Island,’ is now a reality with TLC’s ‘Milf Manor.’ | TLC

The basics of ‘Milf Island’ from ‘30 Rock’

If you’ve never seen 30 Rock, you should remedy that immediately because it’s one of the funniest shows of all time. Tina Fey stars as Liz Lemon, a producer working at NBC under Jack Donaghy, played by Alec Baldwin. In the episode called “Milf Island,” an unknown employee called Jack a “Class A Moron,” and it made it into the Page Six gossip column. We later learn Liz is the culprit, but she doesn’t want to take the fall for it. Her attempt to keep it a secret mimics the show, Milf Island, playing in the background throughout the episode.

Milf Island takes several moms and puts them on an island with a bunch of eighth-grade boys. Much like Survivor, the milfs face off in challenges, and the boys vote them off one by one until one winner remains. In short, it’s absurd. But it’s supposed to be! 30 Rock takes jabs at everything, and this episode lambasts reality TV. Plus, everyone knows reality TV just gets increasingly ridiculous with every passing year. And, just when I thought we’d reached peak levels of inane with VH1’s Dating Naked, TLC blesses us with Milf Manor.

What is ‘Milf Manor?’

On Dec. 15, TLC announced their new show Milf Manor arrives in January 2023. The network’s synopsis reads, “From cities all across the country, eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination.”

TLC also released the first trailer for the show, too. In the clip, we see a few different moms arrive at a mansion in Mexico. One of the women says after being married for 14 years, she’s ready “to do me.” Another talks about her “extremely high libido” and then questions if she should’ve left off the word “extremely.” (Ma’am, how is that the only thing you’re questioning at this point in time?)

However, as with almost every reality TV show, there’s a “shocking twist” introduced at the end of the trailer for Milf Manor. When the producers reveal the men brought on for the women to supposedly date, they all collectively gasp. (My guess is that it’s their sons there to criticize their decisions or to just make things awkward in general.)

When and where to watch ‘Milf Manor’

For those of you who want to check out Milf Manor, it premieres on Jan. 15, 2023, on TLC. TLC plans to air new episodes on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST. However, like with most TLC shows, I imagine Milf Manor will also stream on discovery+.

And yes, of course, I will be watching and covering all the madness right here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet.