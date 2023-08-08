TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’: Adam Busby Reveals the 1 Major Difference Between Life On and Off Camera: ‘We Do Get a Lot of Criticism’

TLC's 'OutDaughtered' focuses much of its filming on Adam and Danielle Busby's quintuplets. But Adam and Danielle both said there is one misconception about the family dynamic between filming and real life.

Adam and Danielle Busby are back with their five adorable quintuplets and older daughter, Blayke. The young quints are now eight years old and growing up quickly; it’s been two years since TLC’s OutDaughtered has graced our television screens, but fans are happy to see the family continue to navigate life with the United States’ only set of all-female quintuplets.

Still, living a life on camera can have its ups and downs. Adam revealed in a recent interview that he and Danielle sometimes get “criticism” for the way things appear on TV — but said there is actually one major difference on and off-camera that fans don’t realize.

Adam and Danielle Busby said Blayke gets more attention than the quints

On camera, it sometimes looks as if Blayke is a bit left behind. She’s almost four years older than her younger sisters, and she doesn’t get as much face time with the cameras as the quints do. To some, it can look like se doesn’t receive enough attention, but Adam and Danielle said in an interview with The List that that’s a major difference between their lives on and off camera: Blayke actually receives the most attention.

“It’s funny because we do get a lot of criticism for that on social media,” Adam told The List, referring to the lack of attention Blayke receives. “[On] the TV show, yes, the quints get a lot of the attention there because that’s what people are tuning in for. It’s the quintuplets and stuff like that. But as far as in our home, day-to-day stuff, I feel like Blayke gets more attention across the board than any of the kids.”

Fans love to see the chaos that is the quintuplets. And while it might seem like Blayke is on the sidelines, it actually looks like she’s the one her parents spend the most time with.

Danielle Busby says she has ‘sympathy’ for Blayke not being a multiple

Danielle and her daughter have more in common than Blayke just being her mom’s spitting image. Danielle also grew up with multiples for siblings; her sisters are twins. And for that reason, she sympathizes with Blayke because she knows what it feels like to not have that partner (or partners) in crime growing up.

“I have more sympathy and [Blayke] might get the most attention,” Danielle told The List, “because in my life growing up, I was not the multiple. I have sisters who are twins, so I was [like] Blayke; I was not the multiple. My heart has a little bit of sensitivity towards making sure that she’s included or what she wants to do or keeping her separate.”

Blayke doesn’t seem to mind playing big sister to her younger siblings. She still appears to enjoy herself on the show, and there have been several moments on camera where Adam and Danielle have gone out of their way to make sure Blayke still has a chance to spend plenty of quality time with her parents while the cameras are rolling, too.