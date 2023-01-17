Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving 19 Total Years For Fraud Convictions

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to prison in Florida after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will serve a total of 19 years in separate prisons for their crimes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to serve 19 total years for fraud

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to prison in Florida to begin serving their sentences after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie will serve seven years, for a total of 19 years between the two. They will each serve three years of supervised release after they finish their prison time and will pay restitution.

They are set to begin their sentences at two separate federal prisons in Florida: Todd will report to the minimum security establishment FPC Pensacola, while Julie will serve her time at FCI Marianna SCP.

Court records show the Chrisley Knows Best stars were denied bail, and their request to postpone their surrender date for three more weeks was also rejected (per Fox 5).

#BREAKING: Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. pic.twitter.com/G2lHVN6oAP — Court TV (@CourtTV) November 22, 2022

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud in November 2022

The reality star couple was convicted of fraud in various forms, including tax and wire fraud, in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans. In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley went to trial after it was found that they had fraudulently obtained millions in fake loans to keep up with their reality show lifestyle. Todd had also filed for bankruptcy, allowing him to walk away from the loans without having to repay them.

When Todd and Julie went to trial for several weeks, they pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. In November 2022, they were found guilty of multiple charges.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in November 2022. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

The Chrisley family attorney, Alex Little, said that the reality stars were relying on their faith to see them through the appeal process. “Todd and Julie are people of faith,” Little told E! News. “And that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

Savannah Chrisley recently encouraged her mother to ‘fight the good fight’

On Jan. 12, Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter, shared an Instagram post in honor of her mother’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman that I know,” Savannah began the lengthy caption. “Dear Mom, I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

She praised Julie as her “real life angel,” calling her “magnificent,” a “superhero,” and “the most beautiful woman I know.”

“Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it’s hard,” Savannah concluded her post. “And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully. You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama [pink hearts emoji] let’s fight the good fight!”