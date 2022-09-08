Tom Bergeron Clarifies Political Reasons ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Let Him Go, What It Would Take to Come Back as Host

Since season 29, many Dancing with the Stars fans have expressed their distaste for Tom Bergeron’s host replacement. When Bergeron was removed from DWTS, rumors immediately started flying regarding why. Now, we finally have confirmation from Bergeron himself. He was let go for political reasons, but it’s not what you think.

Tom Bergeron’s final season hosting ‘DWTS’ | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ executives replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks in season 29

Bergeron, who hosted Dancing with the Stars since 2005, addressed his exit from the show on Twitter. “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron tweeted in July 2020.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

“It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.” Tom Bergeron, Twitter

ABC and BBC Studios’ announcement made it clear the decision to leave the show was not Bergeron’s. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” the studio said in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.”

Banks stepped in to host in season 30. She will return with co-host Alfonso Riberio in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

Tom Bergeron was let go after speaking his mind about bringing politics into ‘DWTS’

Bergeron has spoken about this before but recently clarified the story of his “firing” again to DWTS pro Cheryl Burke. “I have no issues with anybody who’s in front of the camera on that show at all,” Bergeron explained on Burke’s podcast Burke in the Game. “The only people I had issue with, they’re not there for the most part.”

“It’s fair to say that my taking issue [was] with the bookings that they were doing prior to the election year. I went public with my concerns about that. It wasn’t related to a particular party or person, it was just the idea that on the cusp of an election year — particularly in the divisive world that we live in — … it just felt like our show was an escape from all that … bulls*** that you have to deal with on a day to day basis.” Tom Bergeron, ‘Burke in the Game’

Bergeron said he was “given assurances” the show wouldn’t go political; however, they cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in season 28. As Bergeron said, he wasn’t against Spicer or his political party. He was against the idea of bringing any kind of politics into the ballroom. So, they let him go.

Tom Bergeron addresses if he’ll ever return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in the future

Like many fans, Burke wondered what it would take for Bergeron to return as the host of Dancing with the Stars. “Let’s just say we’ll cross that bridge should it be in front of us,” Bergeron said of his return to Dancing with the Stars in season 32.

Watch Dancing with the Stars Season 31 live on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.

RELATED: Cheryl Burke on Tyra Banks Hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘It’s Important We See These Changes’