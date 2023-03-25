Tom Brady’s Gaunt Appearance Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors; An Expert Weighs In on the Retired NFL Player’s Face

Tom Brady is one of the most successful NFL players of all time, with seven Super Bowl victories under his belt. However, in recent media appearances, fans and commentators have noticed that his face looks much gaunter than it used to, sparking rumors of plastic surgery.

Specifically, people have speculated that Brady may have had buccal fat removal, a procedure that removes excess fat from the cheeks, creating a more defined jawline. An expert, Dr. Gary Linkov, recently weighed in on the retired NFL player‘s face.

Tom Brady’s face has changed over the years, just like everyone else

Brady has been in the public eye for over two decades, and during that time, his appearance has changed in subtle ways. However, one thing that has remained consistent is his signature forehead wrinkles, which were visible in photos up until 2017.

In 2018, the NFL star appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 18. Many fans noticed his forehead was completely smooth. While this could be a result of Botox injections, it could also just be the result of clever makeup or lighting.

Another change people have noticed recently, especially after a UFC match, is that Brady’s face looks gaunter than it used to. This could be due to weight loss or aging, but some fans speculate that he may have had buccal fat removal. As detailed by Healthline, buccal fat is a deep layer of fat in the cheek. When it is removed, it can create a more defined, chiseled appearance.

Dr. Gary Linkov weighs in on Tom Brady’s face

Dr. Gary Linkov, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, studied Brady’s face over the years and gave some interesting insights into how it has changed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dr. Linkov disputed the claims that Brady had buccal fat removal.

He explained the NFL star allegedly went through a loss of lateral and middle cheek fat, which is just a part of the aging process. Unlike lateral and middle cheek fat, buccal fat is very deep, and when removed, it produces a different look than what’s seen on Brady.

Dr. Linkov also mentioned Brady’s hair, noting that the hairline looked natural and that he couldn’t tell that Brady had gotten a transplant. However, he did point out that the famous player likely underwent Botox in 2022 to make his face look smoother.

Brady has never publicly admitted to getting cosmetic surgery. He has previously stated that his looks are thanks to good genes, a vegan diet, and drinking lots of water.

Tom Brady’s ex-wife is no stranger to plastic surgery

The NFL star has also been through a lot in recent months, which could explain his weight loss and gaunt appearance. On October 28, 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got divorced from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, after 13 years of marriage.

Bundchen is no stranger to plastic surgery herself. In her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the Brazilian supermodel revealed that she had undergone a breast augmentation early in her career. However, she later came to regret the decision and had the implants removed in 2015.

She said: “Everything in life teaches us something and, in this situation, I learned that it’s not worth doing something because I feel pressured and want to please others. I regretted it, and I don’t know if I would do plastic surgery again. I have no such need.”

Gisele has not commented on whether she believes that Brady has had plastic surgery or not. Unfortunately, fans will likely continue to debate whether the retired NFL player has had work done on his face.