Tom Brady Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ About Parenting With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady revealed the “hardest thing” about parenting with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and it’s probably not what you think. Here’s what the NFL star says is the famous couple’s biggest parenting challenge and what we know about the family.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share 2 children

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady started dating in December 2006. The NFL star later claimed that a mutual friend set him up on a blind date with the Brazilian model. They got married in February 2009 in Santa Monica, California. Their son, Benjamin Rein, was born in December 2009, and their daughter, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.

Brady also has another son from a previous relationship. The football star dated model and actor Bridget Moynahan from 2004 until late 2006. They broke up in December 2006, around the time Moynahan became pregnant and Brady started seeing Bündchen. John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born in August 2007.

Tom Brady revealed the ‘hardest thing’ about parenting with Gisele Bündchen

The NFL star shared the most challenging aspect of parenting with Gisele Bündchen, and it’s not something most parents can relate to. Tom Brady opened up about being a father on Spotify’s Drive With Jim Farley podcast.

He said (via Huffpost) that the couple’s wealth makes keeping the kids grounded is “probably the hardest thing for us as parents.”

Brady explained, “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in … That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.’”

The NFL star’s net worth is significantly less than his wife’s

With wealth like Tom Brady’s, it’s easy to imagine that his family has a lifestyle that most people would consider unrealistic. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the athlete has an estimated net worth of $250 million and an annual salary of $30 million.

Besides being a famous quarterback, Brady is also a spokesman and entrepreneur. He has played in a record nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, winning six. Brady won a seventh Super Bowl playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has the most Super Bowl wins of any player in NFL history.

Brady’s two-year Buccaneers contract is worth $50 million and may include $9 million in incentive bonuses. By the time his contract ends, the athlete will have earned over $400 million from salary and endorsements during his career.

Believe it or not, Brady’s net worth pales in comparison to his wife’s. Gisele Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million. She was the highest-paid model in the world from 2012 to 2017. In 2000, Bündchen signed a $25 million contract with Victoria’s Secret. She has earned over $500 million from endorsement deals alone.

With a combined net worth of $650 million, most people can only dream about the lifestyle that Brady, Bündchen, and their children have.

