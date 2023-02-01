Tom Brady Subtly Honors Gisele Bündchen in Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced he’s finally retiring after 23 seasons. He shared an update in a post on his Instagram account that included photos from his life and career over the last couple of years. His post gave a subtle nod to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brady announced his retirement on social media. He became quite emotional as he thanked his supporters. In his Instagram video, Brady says, “I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Bündchen responded to his post with a sweet message. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote.

Tom Brady subtly honored Gisele Bündchen in his retirement post

Brady posted photos from his life and career on his Instagram page. He included images of his children, his parents, and Bündchen. In the pictures, Bündchen is seen walking with their children. She’s also seen in a photo with other family members.

In the caption for his Instagram video, Brady says he loves his family. “I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.” Brady also posted a photo with ex Bridget Moynahan. He shares a son with the Blue Boods star.

Tom Brady once said his family would determine when he retired

In 2021, when asked about his retirement, Brady told WSJ magazine his family would play a big part in when he decided to stop playing professional football. “Maybe it’s another year after [my contract ends]; maybe it’s two,” Brady said. “I’ll have to see where I’m at with my family. That’s probably the overriding factor—what I’m missing out on.”

Brady later decided to continue playing football. This was reportedly part of the reason for Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, which was announced in October 2022. The former couple had been married for 13 years.

Brady and Bündchen posted messages on Instagram after the split. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” wrote Bündchen. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Tom Brady says he found ‘peace’ with football

In September 2022, Brady spoke with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast. He discussed his love of football and responded to Gray’s joke about how “the only time” he found peace was when he was out on the field. He says he hopes this isn’t the only place he can be at peace.

“I hope that’s not the only place I find it because that’s a brutal way to go after a long period of time, to have that,” says Brady. “But there is a simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it.”

Brady also said his family is a big part of his life. Says Brady, “Football and family have always been the most important thing to me.”

