Tom Cruise and Tom Brady Both Own the Same $3 Million Luxury Car

Tom Brady and Tom Cruise are both super-rich superstars. So, it’s not surprising that they have each nabbed a few rare luxury cars for their impressive collections. But one of those cars gives them something more in common than just their first names.

Read on to learn more about the speedy vehicle that caught their attention. Plus, find out how much they each paid and why the company supposedly banned Cruise after a red carpet debacle, despite his spending a fortune on one of their cars.

Tom Cruise, Tom Brady, and the Bugatti Veyron

Both Brady and Cruise collect cars and own a Bugatti Veyron. It’s a rare gem that once held the record for the fastest speedster on the road legally. It reaches 60 mph in two and a half seconds, and the speed tops at just under 270 mph.

Brady’s version of the Veyron is valued at over $3 million, while Cruise’s supposedly cost him in the ballpark of $2 million. The company only made 450 Veyrons in a decade. So, the two Toms are only an exclusive list of owners, including Jay-Z and Simon Cowell (per The Sun).

Tom Cruise might be banned by Bugatti

It’s widely believed that Cruise is no longer a friend to the company Bugatti after a slight faux pas on the red carpet. He took his Veyron to the premiere of Mission Impossible 3, but he couldn’t open the door for his then-wife Katie Holmes.

After several attempts, Holmes gracefully emerged from the luxury car at his side, and everyone seemed to move on with smiles. But Bugatti was reportedly unhappy with the appearance Cruise’s confused fumbling gave. Imagine spending millions on a car only to find that opening the door is mission impossible.

A report claimed that Cruise is now banned by Bugatti, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be prevented from buying the cars from private sellers (per Slash Gear). He supposedly won’t be privy to any special editions the company releases.

And it’s not unheard of for car companies to ban someone, even celebrity collectors. Ferrari reportedly did it to Justin Bieber for his antics.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s damaged $2 million Bugatti Veyron

In 2022, one of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s bodyguards wrecked the soccer star’s Veyron into a wall. The accident damaged the front of the $2 million car.

“The car appears to have come off the road and has hit a wall which forms part of the protection to a house with a gas canister deposit behind it,” a witness reported (per New York Post). Sounds like things could have been worse.

“An employee of Cristiano’s was apparently driving at the time and not Cristiano,” the witness added. “He was definitely not at the scene when officers arrived.”

Luckily, it wasn’t the most expensive Bugatti in Ronaldo’s $20.8 million car collection. He reportedly owns one of 10 Centodieci models made by the company, worth $10.4 million.

