Tom Felton Finally Admits He Lied About His Feelings for Emma Watson

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are giving the Dramione shippers a lot to think about as of late. Though their Harry Potter characters never got on well, things were drastically different when the cameras weren’t rolling. Watson and Felton have always had a wonderful friendship. In fact, for years, fans have been speculating that there was possibly more to their relationship than mere friendship. And it seems that there is some semblance of truth to those rumors.

Tom Felton was Emma Watson’s very first crush

Long-time fans of Harry Potter likely recall that Felton was Watson’s first crush. The Noah actor can even recall the moment when she developed feelings for her fellow co-star. While in class on set, the actors were asked to draw their version of God. When Felton drew a girl on a skateboard, Watson became positively enamored with him. She recalls that it was always an extra special day on set when she looked at the call sheet, and Felton was listed.

It didn’t take long for Felton to learn about Watson’s crush. Even the Harry Potter hair and makeup artists were telling The Flash alum about Watson’s feelings. But considering the three-year age gap between the actors, Felton didn’t think of Watson in that way. Still, he felt protective over her, and they developed a bond that Felton often likened to a sibling relationship.

The ‘Harry Potter’ stars sparked dating and relationship rumors multiple times

Because of the eight Harry Potter movies, Watson and Felton would continue to work together for a full decade. In time, the age gap between the pair became pretty negligible. It wasn’t too long before fans started picking up on the unique chemistry between the pair. Not only were fans shipping Draco and Hermione, but they were also shipping the actors.

For years, Felton maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic. However, in his memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, as reported by Daily Mail, Felton revealed that he may have taken a few liberties when speaking about his feelings for Watson.

Felton admits that he wasn’t always truthful about his real feelings for Watson

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on.” Felton shared about his relationship with Watson. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different.” Continuing on, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes alum revealed that even his then-girlfriend sensed that he shared something special with Watson.

‘My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us,” Felton recalled. “I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Was the ‘Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard’ author ever in love with Watson?

While Felton doesn’t deny that he wasn’t completely truthful about his feelings for Watson, he admits that his secret love of her wasn’t deeply romantic. Though he admits that sparks have flown between them at times, their relationship seems to go beyond romance.

“I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits,” Felton explained. “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back, and she’ll always have mine too.”

