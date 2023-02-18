Tom Hanks Said it was ‘Magnificent’ Not to Play Nice in This Role

Tom Hanks has gained a reputation for being among the nicest actors working today, and this is often reflected in the roles that he takes. However, his role in A Man Called Otto presents Hanks in a different light compared to some of his other movies. As the titular Otto, Hanks is grumpy and cynical, and in a recent interview, he stated that he loved the chance to play a different type of character.

Tom Hanks is known as Hollywood’s nice guy

On-screen, Tom Hanks often plays characters noted for being nice or wholesome. Hanks starred as Mr. Rogers in the 2019 biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a role that he was seemingly born to play. His Oscar-winning performance decades earlier as Forrest Gump brought the character to life in a way that only Hanks could have done.

This niceness that Tom Hanks presents on the screen is not just an act either. Hanks is known for responding to fan mail, and many fans have stories of positive interactions with the actor.

Not every role presents Tom Hanks as the nice guy, though. His recent outing as the manipulative, scheming manager Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis showcased Hanks in a more villainous role. However, roles like this are not what Hanks is most well-known or critically acclaimed for.

Hanks played a different type of character in ‘A Man Called Otto’

Tom Hanks attends an event in celebration of the Grammy awards I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In the 2023 film, A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a character that is a major shift from his typical roles. Otto is an older man who is fed up with the world and seemingly everyone in it after the death of his wife. While this may not seem like a role Hanks would fit in, he has actually stated that it was a great experience.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hanks said that playing the cranky Otto was a satisfying experience. Otto’s cranky persona gave Hanks a chance to let out frustrations in a way that he normally doesn’t get to do. In the interview, Hanks humorously demonstrates the character’s frustrations about people failing to correctly sort their recycling or being unable to drive a stick shift.

However, as cranky as the character of Otto is, he still highlights Hanks’ trademark good nature. In the interview, Hanks showed a clip from the film in which Otto teaches a neighbor how to drive a stick. He may be cranky about people being unable to drive, but he is still a good guy at heart, fitting with Hanks’ image.

Critical reception for ‘A Man Called Otto’

A Man Called Otto has earned a decent reception from critics and overwhelming praise from audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, Hanks’ latest on-screen outing holds a critical score of 70% and an audience rating of 97%. The summary of audience reactions states that viewers are known to both laugh and cry at the comedy-drama.

On the critical side, positive reviews highlight the standout performances by Hanks and the supporting cast. A few negative reviews, which represent the minority of the overall critical reviews, point to Hanks’ attempt at being a lovable curmudgeon as being unsuccessful. Overall, the consensus seems to be that Hanks did a great job with the role.