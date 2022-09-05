Tom Hardy Is Officially the Most Stylish Tom in London — but Not the Most Stylish Man

Tom Hardy is officially the most stylish Tom in London. But, he’s not the UK’s most stylish celeb. A new study has revealed the names of the biggest male fashion influencers in the UK capital. And some of those names might be a bit of a surprise.

Tom Hardy | Samir Hussein/WireImage

A new study conducted by premium British menswear retailer TM Lewin has revealed that Londoners believe Hardy is the most stylish Tom in town.

The research project analyzed the names of London-born actors, artists, and sportsmen alongside keywords like “suit”, “style”, “wardrobe”, and “outfit” to determine which British male celebrity had the most influential style. Coming in third place — and the number one Tom on the list– was the Venom star, with an average of 9,400 monthly searches.

“The 44-year-old Londoner is one of the most popular actors of the last few years, appearing in acclaimed big screen titles such as Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk and Venom, as well as starring in TV shows such as Peaky Blinders,” the study reads.

“His appearances on multiple red carpets and events of all kinds have certainly left their mark, as viewers from all over the world seem to be interested in his wardrobe.”

Other Toms on the list included Tom Holland at number five — with 7,100 monthly searches — and Tom Hiddleston at number six, with 5,600 searches.

Tom Hardy isn’t the most stylish celeb in the UK

The style of the man at the top of the list was by far the most Googled, doubling the searches of the man at number two. Former footballer, model, and style icon David Beckham — who was born in London in 1975 — was the obvious “king of style,” according to the study.

The midfielder scored 21,800 average monthly searches, as his popularity continues to grow beyond the pitch. He still appears in numerous commercials, is the face of many different brands, walks the red carpet with his wife Victoria, and is an ambassador for UNICEF.

Behind Beckham at number two is the late David Bowie. More than six years after his death, Bowie is still one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. His eccentric fashion — and his flamboyant and androgynous style displayed via his alter ego Ziggy Stardust — still gets an average of 10,500 monthly searches in the UK.

Three British royals made the list of UK fashion influencers

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a female fashion trendsetter in the UK and around the world. But, she’s not the only royal fashion influencer. According to the study, Prince Charles is the 10th most influential male celebrity in the world of fashion. He’s followed by Prince Harry at number 13 and Prince George at number 15.

“It is really interesting to see how varied the list is, from sportsmen to actors all the way to the royal family, as Prince Charles comes in tenth place,” a spokesman from TM Lewin said. “This is a testament to how British style, and more specifically London style, can be appreciated by all, while at the same time keeping its iconic and characteristic designation.”

Some of the remaining men on the list may come as a bit of a shock. The late fashion designer Alexander McQueen came in at number five, with an average of 8,200 searches. Idris Elba was number seven on the list, followed by Elton John in eighth place, and Robert Pattinson in ninth.

The remaining names in the top 15 are Guns and Roses guitarist Slash, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, and Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliff.

