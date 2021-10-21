Tom Hardy On His Sexuality — ‘Of Course’ I’ve Had Sex With Men ‘I’m an Actor for F*** Sake’

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Tom Hardy admits to experimenting with sex, drugs, and alcohol in his teens and 20s.

Hardy met his wife Charlotte Riley on the set of BBC’s Wuthering Heights.

Tom Hardy is back in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ star Tom Hardy at the premiere of ‘The Revenant’ | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tom Hardy has been happily married to British actor Charlotte Riley since 2014, and they have two children together. But when he was a single man in his teens and 20s, Hardy admits he did his share of experimenting with sex, alcohol, and drugs.

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage star once admitted in an interview that “of course” he’s had sex with men because he’s “an actor for f*** sake.”

Tom Hardy met his wife on the set of BBC’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Two years before American audiences became familiar with Hardy — thanks to his turn as Eames in Inception — the actor starred as Heathcliffe in the BBC remake of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights. That’s where Hardy met his future wife, as Riley played his on-screen love, Catherine Earnshaw.

The couple got engaged in 2009, and then they tied the knot in secret in 2014. Hardy and Riley reportedly became husband and wife at the 18th-century castle Chateau de Roussan in the south of France.

“It was a beautiful, low-key day made even more special because they just had their closest friends and family around them,” a source revealed at the time.

Becoming a dad made the ‘Venom’ star look at life differently

In addition to the 6-year-old and 2-year-old that Hardy shares with Riley, the actor also has a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship. He once told The Sun (via Hello!) that becoming a father gave him purpose, and it has made him think more carefully about how he lives his life.

“I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I’m there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world,” Hardy said.

Tom Hardy says that ‘of course’ he’s had sex with men

The 44-year-old actor admits he did a lot of experimenting in his youth with everything from drugs to sex. Back in 2010, Hardy talked about his fluid sexuality.

“Of course I have. I’m an actor for f***’s sake,” he told Now Magazine, according to The Daily Mail. “I’ve played with everything and everyone. I love the form and the physicality, but now… it doesn’t do it for me. I’m done experimenting but there’s plenty of stuff in a relationship with another man, especially gay men, that I need in my life.”

The ‘Inception’ hunk doesn’t feel masculine

The London-born actor noted that a lot of people say that he seems masculine since he stars in movies like Bronson, Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom. But Hardy says he doesn’t feel masculine at all. Instead, he explained that he feels “intrinsically female.”

“I’d love to be one of the boys but I always felt a bit on the outside. Maybe my masculine qualities come from overcompensating because I’m not one of the boys,” Hardy said.

Tom Hardy is part of an ‘old married couple’ in his new film

Hardy is back as journalist Eddie Brock (plus the voice of Venom) in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The actor says that in the sequel, he and his fearsome alien parasite are “100 percent an old married couple.”

“It’s very clear cut that these two belong together. They can’t stand each other but they can’t be without each other,” Hardy told USA Today.

The plot ideas for the sequel came from Hardy and screenwriter Kelly Marcel, which resulted in the actor receiving a story credit in the film. This time around, there’s a lot more banter and witty delights between the two characters that fans enjoyed in the original.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing theaters.

