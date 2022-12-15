Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing

Tom Hardy used to be the odds-on favorite to be Daniel Craig’s replacement in the role of James Bond. Once it was announced that No Time To Die would be Craig’s last turn as the legendary British MI6 agent, Hardy’s name was consistently brought up in Bond conversations, and he was a favorite among the UK betting houses. But now, Hardy’s odds of being the next 007 are quickly dropping — while another Marvel star’s chances are climbing.

‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Hardy’s odds of being the next James Bond are dropping

According to VegasInsider.com, Hardy’s name has been in the top five of potential Bonds “for a while.” But after monitoring the odds data of more than 20 bookmakers recently, they found that the Venom star’s odds are quickly dropping. Currently, his odds are 133/16 with an implied probability of 10.74 percent of landing the role.

However — considering he is starring in the new action thriller Havoc and the third installment of Venom is in pre-production — Hardy’s odds could go up once again when those films come out.

“Hardy has maintained his position in the top 5 for a while, but he might move higher once his new projects are released – he has a few, “ a VegasInsider spokesperson noted.

Another Marvel star’s chances are climbing

One name that really hasn’t been mentioned in the James Bond conversation is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, that suddenly changed this past week when rumors started swirling that he’d had a fantastic screen test with James Bond producers.

Taylor-Johnson immediately shot to the top of the list, moving past Hardy and other favorites like Henry Cavill and Regé-Jean Page. His current odds are 19/18, with an implied probability of 48.65 percent of landing the role.

“Percentage-wise, Johnson’s chances are now more than two times higher than Cavill’s, but nothing is given yet,” the spokesperson said. “The producers said they were going to take their time with finding the new Bond this time around, so Cavill’s fans should not lose their hopes.”

The spokesperson noted that the last time they tracked the odds, Johnson wasn’t even in the top 20. The rumors of his successful screen test have put him at number one.

Tom Hardy and others still have a chance at becoming the next James Bond

“There is always a quick movement of the candidates when something like that hits the news, so we can assume that he is going to stay at the top for some time unless we hear about more auditions and screen tests being held,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson is the only new name in the top 20. The spokesperson said that most of the candidates move up or down one or two positions but rarely fall out of the running. This means Hardy will likely stay in the top five for now. Other names on the possible Bond list include James Norton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dan Stevens, Jack Lowden, Idris Elba, and Richard Madden.