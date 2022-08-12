Tommy Lee Once Revealed an Adult Film Star’s Comment About His Penis ‘Ruined’ His Marriage to Heather Locklear

Tommy Lee‘s marriage to Heather Locklear was one of the most talked about rock star and celebrity unions of the late 1980s. The glam twosome merged the two worlds seamlessly. However, Lee once admitted to being unfaithful to the former Dynasty stunner and revealed how a comment from an adult film star about his penis led to marriage ruin.

How did Tommy Lee meet Heather Locklear?

Lee’s image as a tattooed, hard-living rock and roller stood in stark contrast to Locklear’s persona as a clean-cut All-American California girl.

Lee and Locklear met backstage at an REO Speedwagon concert, reported People Magazine.

“I was so shy I couldn’t possibly have gone up to her myself,” he said of their first meeting, “but it was Heather or bust.” Locklear, in turn, thought Lee “looked great.”

Locklear’s dentist later told her someone from Mötley Crüe had been trying to get in touch with her.

Her manager confirmed Lee had begged for Locklear’s phone number.

“I had called like a million times,” admitted Tommy. “I wanted to send her flowers or invite her to something, just to talk to her.”

Three months after they met, Locklear proposed to Lee in a Dallas hotel room. On Christmas Eve 1985, Lee placed an engagement ring on Locklear’s finger.

They married in May 1986 when he was 23, and she was 24.

Lee Once Revealed How Cheating With Adult Film Stars ‘Ruined’ His Marriage to Locklear

In a fan question and answer session for the December 2004 issue of Blender Magazine, Lee was asked about his manhood.

Blabbermouth shared Lee’s comments that originally appeared as part of a regular feature in Blender titled “Dear Superstar.”

A fan asked Lee about his penis, which the rocker recently showed off in a since-deleted Instagram post on Aug. 10. The image remains on his Twitter feed.

Lee’s response to the question included details about the end of his union with Locklear.

“Probably when I started f****** around with porno stars. ‘Cause they see a lot of d***. That’s their job, right?” Lee explained.

He continued, “So they see a lot. And then you hear from a girl, ‘F***! You’ve got a huge d***!’ You’re like, ‘Wow, right on! Really? Compared to what?’ And then you realize: compared to all kinds of d****! Yeah, f****** with porno stars ruined my marriage. That was in ’93, right before I divorced Heather [Locklear].”

When did Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear divorce?

Their union ended after Lee cheated on Locklear with porn stars.

The biopic The Dirt featured a pivotal scene when Lockear realized Lee was being unfaithful.

It depicts Lee (played by Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly) in his home recording studio when Locklear (Rebekah Graf) storms in with a newspaper that reports Lee slept with a porn star.

The couple called it quits in 1994 after eight years of marriage.

Before Locklear, Lee wed Elaine Starchuk. After his marriage to the Dynasty star, Lee wed Pamela Anderson, and together they have two sons, Brandon and Dylan. He is currently married to Brittany Furlan.

Locklear married Richie Sambora in 1994. They have one daughter, Ava, and divorced in 2007.

