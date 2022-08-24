Tommy Lee Opens up About the ‘Motherf***ing Bender’ That Inspired His Penis Picture on Twitter

It’s been 13 days since Tommy Lee posted a photo of his penis on Twitter, but we finally have more clarity about why the Mötley Crüe drummer shared the image in the first place. Here’s what Lee told a crowd of Mötley Crüe fans regarding the image.

Tommy Lee’s nude photo is still up because of Twitter’s media policy

The nude image of Lee is still live on his Twitter, but it’s no longer at the top of his feed; he’s posted a few more images and videos recently. Lee originally shared the image at 3:52 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, with no caption. The image also lived on Instagram and Facebook briefly but was taken down due to their policies (it’s back up on Instagram thanks to a colorful edit).

According to Twitter’s Media Policy, Lee’s post doesn’t break any of the rules — even those pertaining to explicit images. You’re not allowed to post adult content “within live video or in profile header or list banner images.” Because Lee shared the photo to his regular feed, it doesn’t break any rules.

The policy also states: “We recognize that some people may not want to be exposed to sensitive content, which is why we balance allowing people to share this type of media with helping people who want to avoid it to do so.”

Tommy Lee was on a ‘bender’ when he shared the photo

In a Twitter video geo-tagged Arlington, Texas, Lee addresses the crowd at a Mötley Crüe concert. “A couple weeks ago we had a two week break off the tour,” the drummer said. “I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro.”

He continues: “I go f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.” He did not specify what he ingested on his “bender.”

Then, Lee encourages the crowd to expose themselves. “Tonight, it’s equal opportunity night,” he said, calling out one man in a pink shirt. The man refuses to expose himself because of his wife, who was also in the crowd, to which Lee replies: “Divorce!”

“The guy at the end looks like he got lost on his way to church but he’s having the time of his life tho,” said one Twitter user. “You are off the chain my guy,” reads another tweet.

Brittany Furlan hasn’t said anything else about Tommy Lee’s post

Lee’s wife and internet personality Brittany Furlan addressed the nude photo later in the day on Aug. 11 in two videos on TikTok. “Sees new post notification from Tommy Lee,” the text in her video reads. Furlan looks at her phone in shock with the audio: “What the f***!”

What did I miss? — Brittany Furlan Lee (@BrittanyFurlan) August 11, 2022

The TikTok’s caption reads: “Hope that answers all [your] questions.” In another TikTok post, which she shared three hours after the first, Furlan uses audio of Lois Griffin from Family Guy, wherein she announces: “The horse is here.” The text in this post reads: “Opening [Instagram] to see my husband’s post.” Furlan’s caption was: “The horse needs to go back into his stall.”

