Tommy Lee’s Full Frontal Picture Is Still up on Twitter and so Are His Other Penis-Related Photos

It’s been 26 years since music star Tommy Lee’s penis was seen by the world in the infamous sex tape. Earlier today, the Mötley Crüe drummer shared a fully nude photo of himself to his social media accounts. His Instagram post has since been taken down, but Lee’s naked photo is still up on Twitter. Here’s what fans have to say about the image, plus the other penis-related content Lee shared on his social media recently.

Tommy Lee’s Instagram post has been taken down

On Aug. 11, many people opened the Instagram app to find Lee baring it all. The image showed Lee sitting on what appears to be a bathtub with his uncensored penis in the shot. The photo was live on Instagram for a few hours, but has since been taken down. However, the image still exists elsewhere.

Tommy Lee’s Twitter followers react to his penis photo

At publication, Lee’s nude image is still live on his Twitter account for the public and his 684.7 million followers to access. The image is timestamped 3:52 a.m. and does not feature a caption.

“Just screenshot to my saved photos for when Twitter and Facebook take it down lol,” reads one Twitter user’s reply. “Did he mean to post this?” wonders another Twitter user.

Others are curious about Lee’s goal in posting the image, if there was one to begin with. “Honestly, who cares?” reads another tweet. “Why is nudity or sexuality so frightening? Good for him for being body positive and doing what he wants.”

Tommy Lee’s other penis-related social media posts in the last 24 hours

Lee’s nude photo might be the talk of the town today, but he made several other posts referencing his sexual organ in the last 24 hours. On Aug. 11, he shared a meme on Instagram of a nude man standing in front of an elephant that reads: “How do you breathe through that little thing?”

On Aug. 10, the rockstar shared an image of a meditating Buddah with a banana placed in the crotch. There was no caption to accompany the post, but one comment reads: “Twinning.” After the 1996 sex tape leaked, Lee became known for having “the biggest d*** in rock and roll” (via Rolling Stone).

‘Pam and Tommy’ used prosthetics to showcase the rocker’s penis

Lee’s penis was previously top of mind for many earlier this year when Hulu’s Pam and Tommy, which is nominated for 10 Emmys in 2022, came out. The limited series regaled viewers with the story of how Lee and Pamela Anderson’s homemade sex tape got stolen and leaked to the world.

Pam & Tommy is nominated for 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series! #Emmys2022 #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/B8Zku5F2hj — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) July 12, 2022

In the second episode, Lee (Sebastian Stan), has a conversation with his penis (voiced by Big Mouth star Jason Mantzoukas) about falling in love with Lily James’ Anderson. Unlike Lee’s Aug. 11 Twitter post, the penis seen in Pam and Tommy was a prosthetic.

Allegedly the idea for the talking penis came to showrunner Rob Siegel from inspired by Lee’s memoir Tommyland. “His penis is a character in the book,” Siegel told Entertainment Weekly. “Throughout the book, he has these, I presume imaginary but maybe not, exchanges between himself and his d***.”

