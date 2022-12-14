‘Too Hot to Handle’: Which Season 4 Cast Members Leave?

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 started with 10 single people. The cast grew over time, but then Lana revealed someone had to go home. Which reality TV stars left, and what did this mean for everyone else?

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4, Episode 8.]

This season we're pushing our wildest singles yet to limits they'd never imagined…



Multiple ‘Too Hot to Handle’ stars stayed single

Singles are on the show to hopefully find a love connection that isn’t based on sex. However, there are some stars who haven’t coupled up after five episodes.

Dominique Defoe and Nigel James have been sleeping in the same bed as friends. Ethan Smith was added to the cast in “Flavia of the Month” and picked Sophie Stonehouse for his first date. But she decided to go back to Creed. Creed McKinnon then left Sophie for newcomer ​​Flavia Laos Urbina, which meant Sophie returned to being single.

There was still some hope for Dominique, Ethan, and Nigel to make connections with someone else because more people would come on the show. But it was also teased that not everyone would make it to the end of the season.

Which ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 cast members leave?

“It’s Raining Love Triangles” showed the cast partying with the new singles. But Lana interrupts to reveal two people will be leaving for not being committed to the process.

Ethan was the first one announced to be going home. “Ethan, you have chosen to focus your attention exclusively on physical desires,” Lana said. He went from Sophie to Brittan Bryd and lastly complimented newcomer Imogen Ewan on her boobs. Ethan admitted he’ll shag immediately when he gets home.

The second person to leave is Sophie. “Sophie, you opened your heart to Creed only to be rejected by him,” Lana said. “While that was unfortunate and painful, you decided to close yourself off to new opportunities.”

Sophie admitted this was true and previously said multiple times she wanted to leave. “There’s no bad blood, Lana. You and me will always be friends,” she said.

The exits scared the rest of the cast

Other people were scared of possibly going home too. Jawahir Khalifa considered she might leave because she flirted with Shawn Wells behind Nick Kici’s back. After the meeting, Nick asked Jawahir to be honest with him. She admitted she wanted to take a step back to get to know Shawn. The episode ended with Shawn asking if they could sleep in the same bed.

Creed also feared going home. He’s with Flavia but has a wandering eye for Imogen. But after seeing Ethan and Sophie leave, he claimed he’ll focus on Flavia. However, he later talked to Imogen and left things open to continue to flirt with her.

Time will tell if Lana will punish Creed or Jawahir for not being committed. But Ethan and Sophie leaving shows the remaining cast shouldn’t feel safe. They might go home, too for not making connections or breaking the rules.