Top 10 Halloween Costume Ideas for 2022: Elvis, ‘Top Gun,’ Avril Lavigne, and More

As October 31 approaches, hopeful revelers scramble to assemble the perfect Halloween costume. Whether you’re headed to a party or trick-or-treating with your kids, knowing what’s popular is key to creating an attention-grabbing outfit. From celebrities to fictional characters, here are the top Halloween costume ideas for 2022, according to Pinterest user searches.

1. ‘Stranger Things’ costume ideas

Watch Joe Quinn become Eddie Munson for Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/7sAlfKjUce — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2022

Stranger Things has exploded in popularity over the past few years and shows no signs of slowing. According to Pinterest, Stranger Things costume searches increased by 22X this year. Season 4 of the hit Netflix series has had everyone talking, so it makes sense fans would want to dress up as Eddie Munson, Max, Eleven, Vecna, or another memorable character.

2. Elvis and Priscilla Presley costumes

Priscilla and Elvis Presley on May 1, 1967 | Bettmann via Getty Images

Whether Bonnie and Clyde, Fred and Ginger, or Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, couples costumes are a surefire way to showcase a rock-solid relationship. This year, Priscilla and Elvis Presley costume searches jumped by 19X on Pinterest. That increase is likely thanks to director Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 movie, Elvis, starring Austin Butler. Plus, Elvis and Priscilla are one of the most iconic couples, so what better way to honor them?

3. Patrick Bateman of ‘American Psycho’

Christian Bale delivered a career-making performance as Wall Street bro/axe murderer Patrick Bateman in 2000’s American Psycho. So this iconic character makes a perenially favorite Halloween costume. After all, isn’t spooky season supposed to be scary?

4. ‘Top Gun’ costume ideas

#TopGun: Maverick’s soundtrack has been nominated for Favorite Soundtrack at the #AMAs. Voting is now open at https://t.co/2OXec5AQuk and on Twitter!



Don’t Think, Just Vote! pic.twitter.com/Z0sl0FiKcy — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) October 13, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the original Top Gun, has made searches take off (pun intended) by 6X over last year. So expect to see plenty of partygoers donning flight suits and bomber jackets while doing their best Maverick, Penny Benjamin, and Goose-ghost impressions.

5. Anna Delvey

A federal immigration judge ruled this week that Anna Sorokin, who tricked New York's elite into believing she was a German heiress named Anna Delvey, was no longer a threat — provided she wears an ankle bracelet. She's also barred from using social media. https://t.co/wbVsWUB53j pic.twitter.com/lawsT7nlg4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 8, 2022

The New York Post once dubbed the infamous NYC socialite the poor man’s Ivanka Trump. Thanks to her theft conviction and the subsequent Netflix series Inventing Anna, Anna Delvey is trending as a 2022 Halloween costume idea.

6. Harley Quinn

This DC Comics supervillain has been a favorite among cosplayers for years. But she’s been trending since Margot Robbie portrayed the character in 2019’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. And since season 3 of the animated TV series Harley Quinn dropped this summer, Harley Quinn costume searches have been up.

7. Avril Lavigne

Spooky Season is here! Have you guys checked out my @killstar collection? It’s bad to the bone ?☠️? https://t.co/oEaCAke0BA pic.twitter.com/s2qAqRG2Df — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) October 7, 2022

Everyone’s favorite punk-rock princess is always in style. But Avril Lavigne is enjoying a comeback. The singer, who skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s, dropped a new album, Love Sux, earlier this year. It’s an apparent reason for the boost in searches for Avril Lavigne costume ideas.

8. Dani from ‘Hocus Pocus’

Another costume trending on Pinterest this year is Dani from Hocus Pocus. Although the 1993 Disney classic is synonymous with Halloween, it’s even more popular this year thanks to the release of Hocus Pocus 2. Oddly enough, the actor who plays Dani, Thora Birch, isn’t in the sequel.

9. Maddy and Cassie from ‘Euphoria’

.@sydney_sweeney heads to the stage to accept Best Fight for that epic #Euphoria scene: "Maddie might have gotten the last punch but Cassie has never ever been happier" #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/yYmHyaUBZr — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 6, 2022

Because Euphoria has been a hit since the series premiered in 2019, costumes based on its characters have been trending for a minute. But the epic brawl between Maddy and Cassie in season 2 won actors Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie the statuette for Best Fight at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. That honor has undoubtedly boosted “Maddy and Cassie Euphoria costume” searches.

10. ‘The Lord of the Rings’ costumes

Whether you dress as an elf, a dwarf, or Gollum himself, Lord of the Rings-inspired costumes will be popular this Halloween. Thanks to the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, searches for Lord of the Rings costumes have increased by 2X on Pinterest.

