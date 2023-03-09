‘Top Chef’ Season 20 Will Feature 4 Familiar All Star Faces

Top Chef Season 20 is set to bring together 16 culinary legends from around the globe in a battle to become the ultimate all-star. The contestants, hailing from Bravo’s Top Chef and 10 international editions, will showcase their skills at iconic locations across London before the finale takes place in Paris. This will mark the first time the entire season of Top Chef will be filmed overseas, and fans can expect to see a few familiar faces return to the competition.

Bravo TV recently released a teaser trailer for Top Chef Season 20, which confirmed that four former all-star contestants are returning for another chance to win the top prize.

Buddha Lo – ‘Top Chef’ Season 19

Top Chef fans will undoubtedly remember Buddha Lo, who won it all in season 19. Lo is currently the executive chef at Marky’s Caviar & Huso in Brooklyn, New York, and is a good bet to win the top title in season 20.

At 14 years old, Lo set out on his culinary path by working weekends at a 5-star resort. Following his culinary education, he made his way to London to work under Gordon Ramsay at his 3 Michelin-starred establishment, where he was mentored by renowned chef Clare Smyth.

Chef Lo’s journey continued in New York City, where he spent a year at the 3 Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, challenging himself to reach new heights in the world of haute cuisine.

Amar Santana – ‘Top Chef’ Season 13

Amar Santana was a force to be reckoned with when he reached the final round of Top Chef in season 13. While the series has come a long way since then, Santana has been busy honing his culinary skills.

As Executive Chef and Partner, Santana presides over two highly regarded establishments: Broadway By Amar Santana in Laguna Beach, CA, and Vaca in Costa Mesa, CA.

Under the guidance of renowned chefs such as Charlie Palmer, Chef Santana refined his skills in translating his passion into delectable cuisine. By incorporating flavors and culinary traditions from around the globe, Santana offers a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Sara Bradley – ‘Top Chef’ Season 16

Fans may remember Sara Bradley from season 16 of Top Chef. Although she was a finalist that year, Bradley will be looking to reach new heights in season 20.

Bradley hails from Kentucky and is the mastermind behind Freight House, a one-of-a-kind Southern-style restaurant and bourbon bar in Paducah, KY. Chef Bradley had a rich culinary upbringing in Paducah, KY, surrounded by strawberry fields and pit BBQ. Her family would enjoy elaborate meals together every night, thanks to the influence of her Jewish mother and Appalachian father.

Bradley honed her abilities under the mentorship of Michelin star chefs such as John Fraser at Dovetail and David Posey and Paul Kahan of Blackbird. However, she eventually decided to return to her roots and explore the flavors of Ohio Valley and Western Kentucky.

Dawn Burrell – ‘Top Chef’ Season 18

Dawn Burrell competed on Top Chef back in 2020. The former Olympian made it all the way to the finals before being bested by Gabe Erales.

While traveling with the USA’s Track & Field team, Burrell developed a passion for food. After her Olympic competition in 2000, Burrell made a career change and went to culinary school at the Art Institute of Houston. She honed her skills working with top chefs such as Chef Tom Aikens in London and Monica Pope in Houston, before securing a position at Tyson Cole’s Uchi in Houston.

Following the pandemic, Chef Burrell teamed up with Chef Chris Williams to develop a unique Afro-Asian cuisine. She was also nominated for a James Beard Award for best chef in Texas in 2020.

Season 20 of Top Chef is set to premiere on March 9 on Bravo.