Tori Spelling Used a Stage Name to Land Her Role in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

There is no denying the fact that having a famous name can open doors for anyone. Those with relatives in the spotlight tend to have an easier time; sometimes, it is not always fair. Fortunately, some people are adamant about making things happen for themselves and don’t want to use their famous connections to climb to the top. It turns out that Tori Spelling, who starred in the popular drama Beverly Hills, 90210, didn’t want to rely on her famous last name to land the role of Donna Martin. She auditioned under an alias so no one would know who she was to get the iconic part.

Tori Spelling’s famous family

Tori Spelling of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Everyone in Hollywood knows that Tori Spelling’s father was one of the most successful television producers of all time. According to Reelz, Aaron Spelling was the mastermind behind classic shows such as The Love Boat, Dynasty, and Charlie’s Angels, and along with his wife, Candy, and his two children, lived in the largest home in all of Los Angeles County.

US Weekly reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor has been in the public eye for years and is no stranger to family issues. She spent years estranged from her mom, and after her father’s 2006 death, she only inherited a small fraction of his $500 million estate. Nowadays, Spelling lives with her husband, Dean McDermott, along with their five children, and is the author of several books, including her best-selling autobiography.

She auditioned for ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ under a stage name

Just about every Beverly Hills, 90210 fan knows that Tori Spelling’s father was the producer of the popular show. However, that doesn’t mean that the Hollywood icon just handed his daughter the role of Donna to play for the show’s entire 10 seasons. In fact, her famous dad didn’t even know that she was auditioning! According to BuzzFeed, Spelling decided to get the part all on her own. It turns out that the actor was originally hoping to be cast as Kelly Taylor when she heard about the role from her agent and decided to audition under the name of “Tori Mitchell.” No one knew who she was then, so she could rest assured that her family ties would not play a part in her being cast on the show. E! Online reports that after landing the role of fashionista Donna, Spelling revealed her true identity and went on to be credited under her real name. According to ABC News, the actor knew she had to do everything possible to make a name for herself. She says she “worked hard to turn what started out as a supporting character into a leading one.” Judging from the show’s success, she did a fantastic job.

Tori Spelling’s Hollywood career

After Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, Tori Spelling joined the world of reality television, and her fame rose to new heights. Over the years, the actor also appeared in several made-for-tv films and even reprised her role as Donna Martin in the spinoff 90210 in 2009. She had parts in movies such as Scream 2 and Scary Movie 2. According to Wealthy Gorilla, she also hosted the animated children’s show My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and worked on the MTV show Messyness as a panelist. It looks like Spelling is no stranger to opening doors on her own, and despite her famous last name, she only relies on her own talents to make things happen and rise to the top.

RELATED: ‘Messyness’: Are Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and ‘90210’s Tori Spelling Friends?