Tracy Tutor Shades Fredrik Eklund After ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Departure – ‘No Love Lost’

Tracy Tutor may wish Fredrik Eklund the best following his departure from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles but she doesn’t necessarily miss working with him on the show.

Million Dollar Listing LA Season 14 returned with three brokers instead of the six from last season. Noticeably missing are David Parnes and James Harris, who were on the show for several seasons. Plus Eklund, who only joined the LA cast for season 13. Tutor referred to Harris and Parnes as two of the good agents in LA whereas she couldn’t say that she was sad that Eklund no longer was on the cast.

Tracy Tutor from ‘Million Dollar Listing’ wishes Fredrik Eklund ‘the best’

Tutor said she and Eklund had issues both on and off the show last season. “As far as Fredrik goes, you know, there’s not a whole lot of love lost there. I’m not going to lie. I wish him the best,” she told Yahoo In the Know.

Fredrik Eklund | Kareem Black/Bravo

“But, you know, we definitely had some challenges in our friendship on the show, both on and off the air. And I know Fredrik is always going to do incredibly well in real estate, but I think the chemistry between Altman and Flagg and myself kind of speaks for itself,” she added.

‘I love those 2 guys a lot,’ Tracy says about David and James

But she genuinely seemed to miss working with Harris and Parnes on Million Dollar Listing. “My relationship with the Brits, although David and I have our history of arguing, I love those two guys a lot. And I think they’re just really stand-up great agents, but they also have good hearts,” she said.

“There’s definitely some snakes, you know, and they’re not they’re not those guys. So I do miss them. Both of them were the first to call me,” Tutor continued. “And James texted me and wrote when I posted about the show airing on December 8th. And, you know, cheers and congratulations. Let’s go. And so to have that kind of support from them meant a lot to me.”

One of the more explosive arguments between Tutor and Parnes went down on Million Dollar Listing LA Season 12 when the Brits heard that Tutor made disparaging remarks about them to a potential client. Parnes and Tutor argued at Flagg and Altman’s “Razor House” broker’s open and the exchange got heated. They eventually resolved their differences.

What big fight did Tracy Tutor and Fredrik Eklund have on ‘Million Dollar Listing’?

But Tutor and Eklund’s fight on Million Dollar Listing Season 13 seemed to come from more of an emotional place. She confronted him for sending her a text she found to be sexist and condescending. The more they argued, the more emotional they both became. At one point during their argument, they are both in tears.

Eklund was frustrated and didn’t understand why Tutor thought he’d want to hurt her. And Tutor was upset that he was not hearing her. They (somewhat) came to a resolution with her telling him, “This business is full of snakes,” she said to him. Adding, “For a long time it’s taken me to get here.”

Shortly after Million Dollar Listing LA Season 13 ended, Eklund announced he was not only leaving the Los Angeles series, but he also stepped away from the New York series, where he was a regular for all nine seasons. Million Dollar Listing New York was canceled following Eklund’s departure.