Travis Barker Was a Vegetarian Before He Went Vegan

Fans of Travis Barker may or may not know that he had been a vegetarian since he was 15 before switching to a vegan lifestyle. The 46-year-old drummer, producer, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and husband of Kourtney Kardashian appears to be thriving on his plant-based diet and has even given up gluten. The newlywed is passionate about his diet and health and puts his money where his mouth is by financially backing vegan businesses and starting his own. He also represents vegan companies and talks candidly about his diet and how it has affected his life and health.

What was the catalyst for Travis Barker’s vegan diet?

Travis Barker at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso | NINO/GC Images via Getty Images

In a Men’s Health interview, Travis Barker said: “Most recently I gave up on gluten, and that did incredible things for my functionality. I feel like there are a lot of people out there who may be allergic to it, but don’t even realize, and it is weighing them down.”

In 2008, Barker was on board a plane with several other passengers. The plane blew a tire and crashed during takeoff, killing all on board except Barker and one other passenger. Barker was severely hurt and would spend months recovering physically from his injuries. Barker suffered from second-degree burns on over 65% of his body and required numerous surgeries and skin grafts.

The physical recovery was difficult, but the mental recovery was a long haul. Barker’s healthy diet was instrumental in his recovery for both. Barker told Men’s Health that going vegan was part of a promise he made to himself after the crash. No doubt his traumatic experience and survival had him re-evaluating all areas of life, and like many who have been given a second chance, he has focused on his health.

The benefits have been significant for him.

“Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” says Barker. “I can go all day, and after it all I never find myself getting tired. No matter what kind of shows I have done, or workouts I do on top of it, I still have to force myself to sleep at night.”

Barker is a busy man with multiple projects and a family. That he finds his diet regimen so energizing speaks volumes. He also observes a rigorous training routine and is passionate about his vegan lifestyle that he has even invested in a vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, found in Los Angeles, California.

Other famous vegan celebrities

Travis Barker is far from alone when it comes to celebrity vegans. The vegan movement is strong within the entertainment community, with many stars being quite vocal about their choice, whether motivated by ethics, health, or a combination of the two. Some notable vegans include Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Harrelson, Elliot Page, Rooney Mara, and Rob Zombie.

Is Kourtney Kardashian vegan, too?

While Travis Barker’s new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, advocates healthy eating that includes a gluten-free and dairy-free diet, she is neither vegan nor strictly vegetarian. She does eat healthy lean meats such as fish and chicken. The star is dedicated to nutrition and exercise and avoids processed foods.

However, Kardashian may indeed be embracing Barker’s vegan lifestyle, after all. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pair went all out for a sexy yet silly and fun ad campaign for the vegan brand Daring. The ad shows “Kravis” in bed, with Kardashian in lingerie and Barker sans shirt, surrounded by vegan kebabs and other dishes by Daring.

So, who knows, maybe she’ll soon drop the animal products and go full vegan like her new hubby.

What does Travis Barker eat in a day?

For Travis Barker, maintaining his vegan diet isn’t an issue. His LA location puts him close to many excellent healthy, vegan shops and restaurants, so he doesn’t have to worry about not having access to healthy foods.

Barker reportedly takes his coffee black or has espresso with oat milk when craving a latte. He loves matcha and snacks on veggies and fruits. He loves a good plant protein shake and also supplements with vegan CBD products from his own line: Barker Wellness Co.

RELATED: Is Kourtney Kardashian Vegan?