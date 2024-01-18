Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their first child Rocky 13 not too long ago, although it was a name Barker’s daughter initially poked some fun at.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed a child into Barker’s growing family on Nov. 1, 2023. Barker gave the newborn a unique birthname, which seemed to be a tradition in his family.

Alabama Barker and Travis Barker | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Alabama Parker loved the name Rocky 13

Barker isn’t one to give his kids common names. The Blink-182 band member has usually picked names for his kids that have some kind of meaning behind them. For instance, Barker named his son after his middle name Landon.

His son whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian has been given the name Rocky 13. Barker picked the name out of his admiration for another famous figure, although it might not be the one some might think.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” Barker said according to E! News. “And 13 is just the greatest number ever.”

Although Barker noted he was also a huge fan of the Rocky films as well.

However, Barker’s daughter Alabama couldn’t help but poke fun at her youngest brother’s name at first. But Alabama soon shared the same enthusiasm for Rocky 13 as her father did, citing that all of their names were pretty unique.

“It’s a cool name,” she said. “We all have very authentic, weird names.”

She also shared how much she looked forward to meeting Rocky 13 when the time came.

“I just think having another family member is always awesome,” she said. “And getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

Kourtney Kardashian has no problem taking on Travis Barker’s last name

There are very few names in pop culture as famous as the Kardashians. But in an interview, Kourtney Kardashian confided that she was eager to give up her last name for Barker’s.

“It was just a given, it wasn’t a thought,” she said in a 2022 interview with Today. “So now my middle name is Kardashian.”

The quality of Kourtney’s relationship with Barker helped reassure her that carrying his last name was the right thing to do. Especially since her journey with Barker was a lot smoother than her previous flings.

“I think of times [and other relationships] when things weren’t so easy and it’s just like, when it’s right, it’s right,” she said.

Barker also inherited his wife’s name, but in a different way. It was noted that Barker tattooed his wife’s name and lips on his body. But Kourtney also returned the favor to her husband.

“I did my own, I tattooed him,” she said. “I wrote ‘I love you’ in cursive writing.”

The pair exchanged wedding vows on May 22, 2022.

What made giving birth to Rocky 13 scarier than Kourtney Kardashian’s past pregnancies

Kourtney already knew what giving birth was like. The entrepreneur had already given birth to three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick. But her pregnancy with Rocky 13 was different from her previous experiences. Kourtney had to go through emergency fetal surgery weeks before Rocky 13 was born, which was a terrifying ordeal.

“I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But the surgery also helped Kourtney come to terms with her situation.

“I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful,” she said.