Travis Scott Is Celebrating His Las Vegas Residency as the Music Industry Seemingly Moves On From the 10 Deaths at Astroworld

Ever since the Astroworld 2021 tragedy happened, rapper Travis Scott has maintained a low profile. Fans haven’t heard new music from the rapper in a while, and even after he apologized for what happened, some netizens still bashed him for negligence.

It appears as though the “Butterfly Effect” rapper is ready to get back to entertaining. Scott is celebrating his Las Vegas residency as the music industry seemingly moves on from the 10 deaths at Astroworld.

An investigation was conducted following the Astroworld 2021 tragedy

The pandemic shut down a lot of industries, including the live music industry, which is why when 2021 rolled around, fans were more than happy to buy concert tickets when restrictions were lifted. Scott was one of the artists who held a music festival named after his eponymous album.

The concert, Astroworld, was held in the rapper’s hometown at Houston’s NRG Park and was attended by nearly 50,000 people. During his performance, the crowd became increasingly tight, and given the energy-fueled activities and the packed nature of the crowd, some people ended up passing out.

Still, this didn’t deter Scott from performing as he carried on with his performances while ambulances ferried some attendees from the venue. By the time the festival wrapped up, 10 people had died due to compassion asphyxia, while nearly 5,000 people were injured, according to Rolling Stone.

A task force consisting of law enforcement, music industry execs, and event safety experts was then formed to investigate the deaths. The special Texas Task Force on Concert Safety released its findings in April 2022, following months of investigation. Most of the Astroworld task force‘s report focused on the event permitting rules within the unincorporated areas of Texas.

The task force also found that there wasn’t a designated occupancy load. According to the report, had the festival obtained consistent permits, it could have “helped established jurisdiction and authority over ultimate event shut down in the face of a life-threatening incident,” Pitchfork reports.

Travis Scott signed a multi-year deal and a Las Vegas residency

Less than a year after the horrors at Astroworld, Scott and the music industry seem to be moving on as the rapper inked a lucrative deal. According to Metro, the 31-year-old was confirmed for a seven-show performance at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas’ Resorts World in a multi-year deal.

The Road To Utopia residency began on September 17, when Scott was able to showcase his new music. A press release by the rapper’s team stated that he will put on “a mind-bending first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.”

The residency comes shortly after his performance at Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival was scrapped for a multitude of reasons. The festival was scheduled to kick off on September 2nd through 4th but was canceled due to production issues, logistics, and timing.

Everything Travis Scott has done to address the Astroworld tragedy

After the tragedy, Scott issued an apology to everyone affected, but many fans weren’t sold on it, calling the apology insincere. Several lawsuits were filed against him and the event organizers. Scott has also taken some measures to try and remedy the situation.

In March 2022, the rapper shared a safety initiative he was pioneering to prevent another tragedy like Astroworld 2021. “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be,” he said via Instagram.

He also supported the families of those who died by offering to pay for their funerals. The rapper has also shown a change in his shows as he recently had to stop a performance to urge some fans who’d climbed up a lighting truss to get down.

