Tre Thinks Abbey Is Trying to ‘Tear Him Apart’ from His Mother on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy returns for episode 9. Abbey makes a big decision about her relationship with Tre. Here’s what happened last time on the reality series.

Tre is missing his mother

A man sits on his bed. | Jakob Owens via Unsplash

Tre is trying to adjust to not having his mother around. He says she hasn’t been to his home in about one week. Tre says his mother not coming over as much hasn’t made much of a difference in his relationship with Abbey.

Abbey thought not having Lorenda over as much would bring her closer to Tre, but this hasn’t been the case. “There’s really no difference,” says Tre.

During a conversation with his friends Bimbo and Canaan, Tre admits he is a mama’s boy but that Abbey doesn’t like it. Tre says it has always been him and his mom, so he’s having a tough time getting used to creating space between his relationship with Abbey and his relationship with his mother.

“I understand why Abbey wants us to have more space between my mom, but it’s going to ruin some things,” he says during his interview with the producers. “It seems like she’s trying to tear something apart that you really can’t tear apart.”

Tre doesn’t see the problem with his mother’s frequent visits

Tre thinks his mother should be able to come over whenever she wants and that Abbey “should be fine with it.” He goes on to say that he needs his mother. Bimbo agrees but says he doesn’t need his mother around every day.

“I think Abbey’s request for me to be away from my mom like she wanted us to be, it’s never going to happen.” Tre’s friend, Canaan, doesn’t agree with the way things are going. “You can’t be like that forever,” says Canaan. “You’ll be single for the rest of your life. You can’t marry your mama.”

Abbey makes a big decision

Abbey is home alone again while Tre spends time with his mother. “I’ve had a lot of time to think about my relationship with Tre because Lorenda’s not around like she used to be, but he’s gotten so involved with his mom and the videos that there’s no attention on me,” says Abbey.

Abbey packs her bags and decides to move in with her mom. She says she needs time to figure out what she wants out of her relationship with Tre. She tells Tre she’s not coming back.

Abbey says she and Tre never really sat down and had a conversation. According to her, he is not good at communication, so they don’t talk about serious issues in their relationship.

Abbey tells Tre that being in a relationship with him is like being in a relationship with him and his mother. “If anything ever happened, I was having to talk about it with both of you,” says Abbey. Tre agrees.

Abbey says she doesn’t have all the answers when it comes to happiness, but she feels like she deserves to be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t put their mother before her.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Ethan Says He Wouldn’t Have Sex With His Mother During an Uncomfortable Conversation on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’