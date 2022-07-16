Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Tender and Moist’ Barbecue Pork Ribs Have a ‘Yummy’ 4-Ingredient Sauce

Trisha Yearwood has developed a recipe for a summertime staple, Barbecue Pork Ribs, that are not only “tender and moist” but have a “yummy” sauce that feeds a crowd. The Grammy winner is a pro at creating comfort-food recipes that will be sure to satisfy your group. The best part of this particular recipe is that the work is done entirely by the oven.

Trisha Yearwood says making these ribs is a ‘well-worth it’ two-step process

The process of making Yearwood’s Barbecue Pork Ribs is twofold. However, the singer and Food Network host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen says the time spent is “well worth it.”

Yearwood’s pork ribs are bathed in brown sugar, chili, and soy sauce.

Additionally, Yearwood’s recipes have a history with those she grew up eating.

“I learned everything I know about cooking from my mom Gwen [Yearwood]. She was the most amazing cook and intuitive,” Yearwood said to Better Homes and Gardens.

“She also taught me to enjoy it and to not stress over it; I’ve always enjoyed cooking, and I think I got that from her.”

How to make Trisha Yearwood’s Barbecue Pork Ribs

For Yearwood’s ribs, the following ingredients are needed.

These include soy sauce, light brown sugar, packed, dark molasses, salt for the marinade, and pork ribs.

Comparatively, a tasty four-ingredient sauce tops the ribs.

These include ketchup, chili sauce, light brown sugar, and dry mustard.

To make the ribs, they must be prepared to go into the oven.

The first step is to create the marinade consisting of soy sauce, light brown sugar, packed, dark molasses, and salt.

Following, place the ribs in a large sealable plastic bag with the marinade poured atop the meat. These are then refrigerated until ready to use.

When ready to cook, remove the ribs from the marinade and place them on a baking pan. Discard the marinade. Cover the pan with foil and bake for at least two hours.

Meanwhile, brush the ribs on both sides with the barbecue sauce and return them to the oven to bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes longer.

However, if you are looking for a char, turn the broiler on before serving.

Trisha Yearwood uses food as a way to stay connected to her past

“Most of the people who taught me how to cook are gone,” Yearwood admitted to Better Homes and Gardens.

Simultaneously, “this food is a way to stay connected,” the singer and songwriter stated.

Surprisingly, Yearwood explained, “There is this sense of family in the South that everyone is drawn to. It makes us feel a little more settled in an unsettled world.”

The recipe for Trisha Yearwood’s Barbecue Pork Ribs is available on the Food Network website.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs Sundays at noon on the Food Network.

