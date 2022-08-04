Trisha Yearwood’s Strawberry Summer Salad Recipe Includes This 1 Surprising Ingredient

Trisha Yearwood is a famous country music star, but she is just as well-known for her cooking show and delicious recipes. Here’s the Nashville-based chef’s recipe for the perfect strawberry summer salad, featuring a surprise ingredient.

Trisha Yearwood | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood is as famous for her cooking as she is for her music career

Singer Trisha Yearwood rose to fame as a country music star. She has since become not only a popular entertainer but also a renowned chef.

Her 1991 debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy” became a no. 1 hit on the Billboard country singles chart, and her self-titled debut album sold over two million copies. Yearwood’s success continued with a string of hit country songs from the early to mid-1990s, including the tracks “Walkaway Joe,” “The Song Remembers When,” “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl),” and “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”

The country music star has sold over 15 million records worldwide. She has won three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music awards, and three Country Music Association awards.

Yearwood spent several years on hiatus from her music career to work on other projects. She has published three cookbooks, which made The New York Times Best Seller list. In 2012, the singer launched a cooking show on the Food Network called Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which won a Daytime Emmy Award. So, when it comes to cooking, including salads, it’s safe to say that Yearwood knows what she’s talking about.

Trisha Yearwood’s cooking show nabs two Daytime Emmy nominations – https://t.co/iMBI2UStGc pic.twitter.com/OHKvSIIfQO — 98.9 The Bull (@989Bull) July 1, 2021

Trisha Yearwood adds a unique ingredient to her strawberry salad recipe – ramen noodles!

Country music star Trisha Yearwood’s strawberry salad has a surprising twist – she adds ramen noodles! The combination is crunchy, slightly sweet, and very satisfying.

To make the salad, she first preheats the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Yearwood combines ¼ cup sliced almonds, ¼ cup sunflower seeds, ¼ cup butter, and 1 package of crushed ramen noodles (without the flavor packet) in a small bowl. She puts these ingredients on a baking sheet and toasts them in the oven for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are browned.

Then she tears 1 head of romaine lettuce and combines it with 5 ounces of baby spinach, 1 pint of sliced strawberries, and one cup of grated parmesan.

For a tasty homemade dressing, Yearwood dissolves ¾ cup sugar in ½ cup red wine vinegar. She then adds ¾ cup vegetable oil, ½ teaspoon paprika, a pinch of salt, and 2 minced cloves of garlic.

Before serving, Yearwood tosses the salad in the dressing and adds the baked crunchy toppings.

Trisha Yearwood Reveals What Really Inspired Her To Go From Country Star To Food Network Star https://t.co/J2fzctxI9d pic.twitter.com/v9Uv7WgWrW — Delish (@DelishDotCom) June 23, 2017

The country music star has several other delicious summer salad recipes

If you’re not a big fan of strawberries, Trisha Yearwood has plenty of other scrumptious summer salad recipes.

Her mandarin orange salad is a favorite of American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson. Her fun orzo salad can be made and served in a jar, making it perfect for taking on the go and summer picnics.

And for a heartier meal or side dish, try Yearwood’s pizza salad with pesto stuffed croutons.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Super Yummy’ Honey Carrot Cake: ‘It’s Got All the Good Veggies’