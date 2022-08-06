Trisha Yearwood’s Twist on Caesar Salad Is the Perfect Summer Side Dish

Trisha Yearwood became famous as a country singer, but her cooking show and amazing recipes are just as popular as her music. Here’s the Food Network star’s recipe for Caesar salad with a surprising twist.

Trisha Yearwood pivoted from a singing career to a TV chef

Country music star Trisha Yearwood rose to fame as a singer. But years into her entertainment career, she pivoted to become a renowned chef.

Yearwood’s success as a musician started with her 1991 debut single, “She’s in Love with the Boy.” The song became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard country singles chart, and the accompanying self-titled debut album sold over two million copies. Yearwood went on to sell over 15 million records worldwide and win three Grammy Awards.

She took a hiatus from her music career to focus on other projects. Yearwood launched her cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, on the Food Network in 2012. The singer films her program in Nashville, where she lives with her husband, Garth Brooks.

Yearwood’s cooking show won a Daytime Emmy Award, and her three cookbooks made The New York Times Best Seller list. So, when it comes to cooking, including a Caesar salad with homemade dressing, the singer knows what she’s talking about.

Trisha Yearwood’s Caesar salad recipe has a unique twist

Food Network star Trisha Yearwood’s Caesar salad recipe includes a homemade dressing and has a delightful twist: she grills the lettuce!

To make the dressing, Yearwood combines ½ cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 2 anchovy filets, 1 chopped clove of garlic, and 3 tablespoons of water in a blender. She then adds ½ cup grated Parmesan and pulses it into the mixture before seasoning with salt and pepper.

Yearwood makes her own breadcrumbs by taking 1½ cups of cubed stale bread (she recommends a baguette) and stirring them in a skillet in some olive oil until golden brown. She then transfers the breadcrumbs to a bowl and seasons them with salt and pepper.

For the salad, Yearwood hears olive oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring it together for a couple of minutes. She then brushes the cut side of 2 romaine lettuce hearts, cut in halves lengthwise, with the garlic oil.

Next, Yearwood puts a large, double-burner grill pan over medium-high heat. After seasoning the lettuce with salt and pepper, she grills the cut side of the romaine lettuce for about 3 minutes.

She tosses the cooked lettuce with the homemade dressing and croutons, and tops the salad with more parmesan cheese before serving.

The country music star has several other scrumptious summer salad recipes

If you don’t love Caesar salad, Trisha Yearwood has many other tasty salad recipes.

Her strawberry salad makes the perfect light summer treat. American Idol star Kelly Clarkson is a huge fan of Yearwood’s mandarin orange salad.

And her orzo salad is made and served in a jar, making it perfect for taking on the go.

