Trixie Mattel Thought Doing Anything ‘Yeehaw’ for the ‘C’Mon Loretta’ Music Video Was ‘Obvious’

Trixie Mattel often shares her love for Paul Rudd and appreciation for Dolly Parton. The drag performer also noted her admiration for Loretta Lynn in the 2022 release “C’Mon Loretta.” In one Twitter post, Mattel mentioned her choice to steer away from “yeehaw” vibes for the official music video.

Trixie Mattel released ‘C’Mon Loretta’ about Loretta Lynn

Drag performer Trixie Mattel performs during ‘Trixie & Katya Live’ at Radio City Music Hall | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Trixie Mattel is the crowned queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 3, proving her musical prowess with the All-Star Talent Show and in rhyming “Shangela” with “tarantula” for her “Kitty Girl” verse.

Even before snatching the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” Mattel released folk music. That includes albums Two Birds and One Stone (she’s gay, she loves themes.) In 2022, she released “C’Mon Loretta,” inspired by the country singer Loretta Lynn.

“I wanted this song to be a fun little ditty, like The Strokes-meets-the story of Loretta Lynn,” Trixie Mattel said in a press release. “For the video, I really wanted to give a nod to women’s tennis, something I discovered and fell in love with on a very hungover day. Sometimes the best ideas come from a hangover!”

Trixie Mattel’s ‘C’Mon Loretta’ music video steered clear of ‘yeehaw’ themes

In 2022, Trixie Mattel starred in a music video for “C’Mon Loretta.” This featured the country star as a tennis player, complete with bright colors.

“Well, this video is called ‘C’mon Loretta’ and the story of it is about Loretta Lynn, but I thought doing anything yeehaw was kind of, like, obvious,” Trixie Mattel said in one Twitter video while on set.

“One day I was hungover watching women’s tennis and I got the idea for this video,” she continued, “which is a showdown between a chauvinistic, male, pig, tennis champion and a female up-and-comer in the 70s and early 80s.”

Even if the video isn’t country-themed, it still details Lynn’s life. The country star often sang about taboo subjects like birth control and rose in popularity.

“Six children later / Nothing can break her,” Mattel sings in “C’Mon Loretta.” “He tries it, but she hits twice as hard / Lord only knows why / She stands by his side / She’s tough as the strings on her guitar.”

For decades, Loretta Lynn was married to talent manager Oliver Lynn. In the autobiography Still Woman Enough, Loretta described how he regularly cheated on her. They stayed together until he died in 1996. In 2022, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” artist died.

Trixie Mattel partnered with Katya Zamolodchikova for YouTube projects

Aside from her country music stardom, Trixie Mattel is the legend, icon, star, and beauty mogul behind Trixie Cosmetics.

She and Katya appear in the Netflix YouTube series “I Like to Watch,” also releasing several “seasons” of UNHhhh. The duo also released Working Girls: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Professional Womanhood — now available on Amazon.

