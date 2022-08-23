‘True Beauty’ Webtoon Ends – and Finishes With a Different Happily Ever After Than the K-Drama

There are many teen romance K-dramas that are well-loved by fans. In 2020, True Beauty blew away fans and became one of Twitter’s most searched dramas based on a popular webtoon. The storyline hooked fans as a young girl gains confidence through makeup and gets caught in a love triangle. While the K-drama ended on a good note, the True Beauty webtoon continued and ended on a different happily ever after.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for True Beauty and webtoon.]

‘True Beauty’ ends with Ju-kyung and Su-ho staying together

The popular romance K-drama ends at 16 episodes with hope and love. While fans held onto hop that Ju-kyung would realize Seo-jun’s feelings for her, fate had other plans. Fans know Su-ho left for the United States after his father collapsed and unceremoniously ended his relationship with Ju-kyung.

During that time, Seo-jun’s feelings for Ju-kyung grew stronger, and so did their friendship. But when Su-ho is set to leave Korea again, Seo-jun realizes what he must do. He lets go of his true love, knowing she is meant to be with Su-ho. Fans’ hearts broke seeing Seo-jun miss out on love.

Fast forward, and Ju-kyung and Su-jo are together again. She works as a newbie makeup artist for an idol, reconnects with Su-jin, and her sister is getting married. Meanwhile, Seo-jun continues his music career and records the song written by his deceased best friend.

True Beauty ends with Su-ho and Ju-kyung watching his first stage performance and reading comics at the comic shop, where they first met as children. While the K-drama ends prematurely, the True Beauty webtoon storyline continues for much longer.

The ‘True Beauty’ webtoon has a long-awaited marriage proposal

It is not uncommon for K-dramas to be based on webtoons. But many dramas often use webtoon storylines that are still in publication and producing new chapters. When True Beauty aired in 2020, the creator was still working on new chapters for the webtoon. The long-awaited moment finally happened, and the webtoon published its final chapter in 2022.

But the True Beauty webtoon ends differently than the K-drama. In chapter 223 on Webtoon, a long time has passed since the drama. Ju-kyung is a famous Youtube makeup artist, and Seo-jun is still a musician. Near the end of the webtoon, Su-ho fulfills Ju-kyung’s wish of going to the amusement park dressed in school uniforms.

But he is nervous about something and has his hand in his pocket. His plans get foiled, and he tries again until it starts raining. Back at home, he sees a barefaced Ju-kyung laughing and feels happy. He realizes he has nothing to worry about, hugs her, kisses her, and asks Ju-kyung to marry him. He gives her a Tiffany ring.

The webtoon ends with them watching Seo-jun in concert and him explaining he has finally found a way to be happy.

Will there be a ‘True Beauty’ Season 2?

K-dramas are breaking the mold and developing second seasons with continuing storylines. Fans are still waiting for news on a few favorites like The Uncanny Counter and more. But will True Beauty return for a second season?

TvN has not made official reports of a True Beauty Season 2 or plans to continue the K-drama. Since its end, the cast has done other works. Hwang In-youp starred in The Sound of Magic and Why Her? Cha Eun-woo has not starred in a new drama but continues as an idol with Astro.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga-young starred in the July K-drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill. True Beauty’s webtoon creator Yaongyi has not made any statements about a second season having recently ended the story.

