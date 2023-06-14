'Buried in the Backyard' returns for season 5 on Oxygen on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Oxygen True Crime, the home for high-quality crime programming, will debut Buried in the Backyard Season 5 on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The chilling series unearths stories of homicide victims left hidden underground in idyllic places where their unsuspected killers never anticipated discovery.

Lush backyards, warm sandy beaches, forests that awe nature lovers, and picturesque winter wonderlands are often seen as safe havens to be enjoyed by all. However, there are times these pleasant spaces harbor horrific secrets lurking just below the surface.

The series producers teased some of the shocking cases to come this season in an exclusive sneak peek with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

‘Buried’ in the snow, sand, woods, and more

Buried in the Backyard Season 5 will investigate horrific crimes spanning from Michigan to California. When a Michigan mother disappears on an afternoon walk, investigators pin all hope on their sole eyewitness, her 10-year-old son. He’s the only viable witness to coax crucial details via hypnosis.

In Arizona, after a successful businesswoman disappears on a holiday shopping trip, a psychic’s visions reveal the cunning scheme of a ruthless con man.

Buried in the Backyard keyart | NBCUniversal

Another episode follows roommates who discover a body hidden inside a garden ornament. A prison pen pal correspondence leads to the killer.

The series also dives into the infamous hunt for skyjacker D.B. Cooper when the disappearance of a widower from his California home raises suspicions.

In a special two-hour finale, two Colorado women vanish in a deadly winter storm and an almost 40-year search for the killer leads investigators to a harrowing rescue.

How does someone end up ‘Buried in the Backyard’?

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, raw emotion, disbelief, and shock tease the upcoming season. Two men are seen discovering a blue tarp in what appears to be old footage. A man says, “I can only assume it’s my mom and dad.”

Another man was “trying to make a better life for this little girl.” He just vanished. In another instance someone thinks they had kicked a rock – it turns out to be a human skull. One case “was a lot bigger than just one missing person.”

The series also dives into the deep emotion of pure loss. One loved one utters, “He’s not coming back. Oh sorry, it just hit me,” she gasps and begins to sob.

The secrets they bury will come to light. One of the biggest questions is, “How did she come to this end? Buried in somebody’s backyard?” Track the investigations, follow the clues, and learn why some victims end up being Buried in the Backyard.

Buried in the Backyard is produced by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One Company. David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Bob Kusbit, and Billie Speer serve as executive producers. Bobby Munster will co-executive produce.