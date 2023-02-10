The True Story of ’80 for Brady’: How a Devoted Grandson Got His Grandma’s Story Greenlit by Tom Brady

The new comedy 80 for Brady premiered in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. The movie is about a group of lifelong friends who plan a trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

The all-star cast includes Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. Famous faces such as Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Tom Brady are joining them. The film is based on a story about four women and their love for the New England Patriots.

’80 for Brady’ is based on-real life friends

For over 70 years, 94-year-old Betty Pensavalle and 95-year-old Elaine St. Martin have been friends. The two, along with three other friends, Anita, Pat, and Claire, bond over football games, particularly the New England Patriots and especially Tom Brady. “Handsome,” Pensavalle called him. “Adorable. Gorgeous.”

They refer to themselves as the “Over 80 for Brady” club. Betty’s grandson even made them matching shirts. “I sometimes didn’t put it over my head, I’d hold it on me — I didn’t want to spoil my hair,” St. Martin told CBS News.

Pensavalle’s grandson, Max, who works in Hollywood, pitched a movie about the ladies. Brady loved the idea and sent a personal message to Pensavalle. “I wanna make a movie based on your Over 80 for Brady crew,” he told her.

Paramount Pictures also thought it would make a great movie and got four powerhouse women to play the parts. “Finding stories about older women? Older women are really interesting, and they’re a huge audience for, say, things you haven’t thought of … sports!” said Field.

How is ’80 for Brady’ performing so far?

80 for Brady finished second at the box office for opening weekend. The M. Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin was the film that beat it.

The football comedy opened with an estimated $12.5 million. “The studio partnered with exhibitors, including the largest chains, to play ’80 for Brady’ at matinee prices to help lure its largely older audience. (Half of ticket buyers were over the age of 55),” CBS News reported. The idea seemed to work.

The film received mixed reviews. USA Today said, “Believe it or not, this all-star football comedy charms your cleats off.” Digital Trends called it “a major comedic and dramatic fumble,” and the NY Post said, “Tom’s movie is a fumble.”

Rotten Tomatoes praised the cast of women, “The titular QB may have been tough to beat on the gridiron, but on the big screen, it’s 80 for Brady’s veteran leading ladies who make this lightweight comedy a fitfully winsome watch.”

Tom Brady’s production company is called 199 Productions for a special reason

80 for Brady stars (L-R) Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brady launched his production company, 199 Productions, in 2020. The company, named after Brady’s selection number in the 2000 NFL Draft, had its first release with 80 for Brady.

Now that he has officially retired (again), the quarterback may be concentrating on his company and making movies. In 2020, Deadline reported, “The company has quietly assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others.”