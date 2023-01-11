Who Is Tucker McCall on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is a troublemaker on The Young and the Restless. After a nine-year absence, he’s returned to Genoa City and asserting himself as a powerful businessman. With Tucker’s stay extended, here’s a history lesson on the character’s past.

Who is Tucker McCall on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Tucker debuted on The Young and the Restless in Dec. 2009. He begins a brief fling with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), then later reveals he’s the long-lost son of her nemesis Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Tucker and Katherine have a contentious relationship but eventually start to bond.

Tucker’s family grows when he discovers that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is his son. Although he is hesitant toward Tucker, he and his dad bond over their love of music.

As Tucker asserts himself as Genoa City’s new businessman, his love life heats up. He becomes engaged to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), but her daughter Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), disapproves. After Abby learns Tucker slept with Diane Jenkins (Maura West), she accidentally runs him over.

After Tucker recovers from the accident, he and Ashley marry. But their marriage ends when she discovers his affair with Devon’s mother, Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton (Debbi Morgan).

Why did Tucker McCall leave ‘The Young and the Restless’?

After Tucker’s divorce from Ashley, he begins a romance with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). As Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) widow, Sharon was in charge of Newman Enterprises. Tucker and Sharon plotted to take over the company after they were married. However, Victor showed up alive and well on their wedding day at the ceremony.

Tucker called off the wedding to Sharon and left for Hong Kong in Jan. 2013. Before Katherine’s death, she visited Tucker offscreen, and the two made amends before she died later that night. Tucker is overcome with grief that he skips Katherine’s funeral in Genoa City.

After a nine-year absence, Tucker returned in Sept. 2022. He’s revealed as Diane’s mystery partner who squashes Talia Morgan’s (Natalie Morales) article. Tucker knows about Diane’s life in Los Angeles and provides Ashley and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) with information to take her down.

Tucker reconnects with Ashley and his son Devon. However, Tucker’s business dealings cost him the two most important people in his life. According to Soap Hub, The Young and the Restless recaps revealed that Ashley and Devon cut ties with Tucker after learning of his scheme to take over Jabot and Chancellor-Winters.

Who is Tucker McCall’s father?

Most of The Young and the Restless fans know about Tucker’s family. He’s Katherine’s son and Devon’s father. He also has a half-brother Brock Reynolds (Beau Kazer). But there is the mystery over his father’s identity.

Fandom.com says Tuckers’ dad is Arthur Hendricks (David Hedison). Arthur is a judge and was friends with Katherine. The couple had an affair while Katherine’s husband, Gary Reynolds, was out of town. When Katherine became pregnant with Tucker, she gave the baby up for adoption so her husband wouldn’t know about the affair.

It’s unknown if Tucker has a relationship with his biological father. But you never know when dear old dad could pay a visit.