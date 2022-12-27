‘Tulsa King’: Andrea Savage Says Stacy Is to Blame for [SPOILER]’s Death

Tulsa King Episode 7 featured two important character deaths. Andrea Savage’s character Stacy Beale grows desperate in her efforts to bring down Caolan Waltrip and the motorcycle gang Black Macadam. After Carson Pike’s death, Stacy pushes one of her informants even harder, resulting in her death.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Andrea Savage as Stacey Beale and Miles Mussenden as Hendricks | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Roxy Harrison is an associate of Caolan Waltrip

The conflict between Dwight Manfredi’s crew and the motorcycle gang Black Macadam is coming to a head in Tulsa King. Caolan Waltrip sent Carson Pike to shoot up Mitch’s bar in episode 6. Dwight and Mitch managed to get the upper hand. They killed Carson and sent his jacket back to Caolan.

Carson’s girlfriend, Rochelle “Roxy” Harrison, is devastated and terrified to learn of Carson’s death. Roxy is a known associate of Caolan Waltrip. She is an ammunition expert and former US military soldier who served in Afghanistan, but Roxy is also keeping a big secret.

“He’s not going to be controllable for much longer.” The cast breaks down “Warr Acres.” pic.twitter.com/azjp8vXUy7 — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) December 26, 2022

Andrea Savage says Stacy Beale is to blame for Roxy’s death in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7

Previous episodes of Tulsa King revealed that Roxy is actually an informant for the ATF. She began working with Stacy to bring down Black Macadam after getting in trouble with the law. After Carson’s death, Roxy is terrified and refuses to return to the biker gang.

Unfortunately, Stacy pushes Roxy to get more information on Caolan Waltrip. She searches in his office for his private laptop. Caolan catches Roxy snooping and strangles her in one sudden move.

“Roxy is Stacy’s informant. She’s working for the ATF,” Stacy actor Andrea Savage said in a video from Paramount+. “Stacy is definitely to blame a lot for Roxy’s end because she forces her to go back into a very dangerous situation one more time and leads her to her death.”

“I don’t think there’s much he won’t do at this point to protect what’s his — to stay alive and stay out of prison,” Caolan Waltrip actor Ritchie Coster added of his character. “He is a verbose man and an arrogant man but a ferocious man as well and a sadist. That doesn’t really leave that much that’s not on the table, so it’s going to be ugly.”

Dwight could cost Stacy her job in ‘Tulsa King’

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in for Stacy herself. The conflict between Black Macadam and Dwight’s crew continues to escalate, and now Stacy’s informant is dead. To make matters worse, Stacy engaged in a romantic relationship with Dwight, which could end in her getting fired if anyone finds out.

Stacy confronts Dwight at his hotel for killing Carson. “I think it’s very clear to Stacy that he [Dwight] does not have Stacy’s well-being in mind,” Savage said. “She asked him, ‘Please back off.’ Not only does he not back off, he murders somebody,” she continued. “There’s no way she can handle this anymore. He basically just gave her a big F you.”

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.