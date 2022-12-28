‘Tulsa King’: Domenick Lombardozzi Explains Why Chickie Killed [SPOILER ]

Tulsa King Episode 7 featured two major character deaths. Pete Invenerzzi sends Goodie to Oklahoma to meet with Dwight and report back on the mafia capo’s movements. Meanwhile, Chickie contemplates his life of crime and eventually murders the person closest to him. Here’s why.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

A.C. Peterson as Pete Invernizzi and Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles ‘Chickie’ Invernizzi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Pete groomed Chickie to take over the Invernizzi crime family

Tulsa King Episode 7 confirmed that Chickie’s father, Pete molded him into the person he is today. Pete groomed Chickie to take over the Invernizzi crime family from the very beginning.

“We learned that, I don’t think he ever wanted a part of it. Maybe that’s why he did the things he did,” Chickie actor Domenick Lombardozzi said in a video from Paramount+. Chickie chats with a priest and shares that he wanted to join the army, but his father led him in a different direction, even squandering his college fund.

“He’s not going to be controllable for much longer.” The cast breaks down “Warr Acres.” pic.twitter.com/azjp8vXUy7 — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) December 26, 2022

“Chickie, in another version of himself, might have been a soldier or an artist or something different, but instead, his dad sort of carved him in the image of himself,” showrunner Terence Winter added.

Chickie also learned that Pete’s own father had different goals in mind for his son. “He was a good man. Wanted me to be a cop,” Pete tells Chickie, who then questions why his own father didn’t want him to have a regular life.

Here’s why Chickie killed Pete in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7

While chatting with the priest, Chickie tells a story about making collections with his dad when he was a kid. Pete goaded him into stealing an apple, and Chickie told his mother afterward.

“He never forgave me, or he never forgave himself,” Chickie says. “A man without conscience can never forgive himself because he doesn’t think he did anything wrong,” the priest tells Chickie.

“In episode 7, the priest confirmed everything. His father will never ever change,” Lombardozzi said in the Paramount video. In the same episode, Chickie learns that his father’s health is improving and he may live another 15 years.

The moment before the Invernizzi family changed forever. pic.twitter.com/by2hLR8rBr — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) December 27, 2022

While giving his father a bath, Chickies comments that he doesn’t feel like the boss of the Invernizzi crime family. He also brings up that Pete said Dwight is a better man than his own son. “That coming from his father was so devastating and so enraging that he had to kill him,” Sylvester Stallone explains.

After learning from the priest that his father is stuck in his ways and realizing that Pete likely won’t die of natural causes any time soon, Chickie makes a shocking choice. He drowns his own father in the bathtub.

“He makes the decision that he needs to emancipate himself,” Lombardozzi stated. “Chickie will always be in that predicament, not getting the respect that he should be getting, or he feels he should be getting.”

Chickie dons a new look after his father’s death

After Chickie kills his father in Tulsa King Episode 7, he arranges for a funeral and spreads the word that Pete died of a heart attack. He then quickly steps into his role of running the family business. Chickie even chooses to go with a different look. “He’s walking around with a hairpiece, wanted to be like Dwight,” Lombardozzi pointed out. “Now he’s shed all that. It’s a new day.”

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.