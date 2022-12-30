‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8 Preview: The Walls Are Closing In

Things aren’t looking great for Dwight in Tulsa King Episode 8. The mafia capo wasted no time making both enemies and friends in his new life in Oklahoma. Caolan Waltrip wants to take down Dwight more than ever, but he isn’t the only one who has it out for him. Now that Chickie is in charge of the Invernizzi crime family, there’s nothing stopping him from going after his father’s old friend.

Jay Will as Tyson in 'Tulsa King'

What happened in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 7?

In Tulsa King Episode 7, things escalated for almost every character. Dwight and Mitch bury Carson Pike’s body and send his vest to Black Macadam. After learning of Carson’s death, Roxy becomes extremely nervous. However, Stacy Beale pushes her to get more information on Caolan Waltrip. Caolan catches Roxy snooping through his laptop, and he strangles her.

Meanwhile, Chickie grapples with his future and reflects on how he entered a life of crime. He learns that his father, Pete, may live another 15 years and is enraged that Pete said Dwight is a better man than him. In a shocking twist, Chickie drowns Pete in the bathtub, staging his father’s death as a heart attack.

In Tulsa, Dwight asks Margaret, the owner of Fennario Ranch, on a date, and the pair hit it off. The Invernizzi crime family’s consigliere, Goodie, also pays Dwight a visit. In the same episode, Dwight learns that Bodhi is no stranger to crime. He has been stealing from people who buy Bitcoin and has quite a bit of money in hidden accounts.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8 about?

Tulsa King Episode 8 is titled “Adobe Walls.” The teaser for next week’s episode shows Dwight preparing his crew for the worst. He takes Bodhi’s employees and ensures they know how to use a gun. Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Dwight.

Caolan Waltrip uses his connections with the police to try to get Dwight arrested. “I want Manfredi. Get him into a jail cell. Somewhere I can get to him,” Caolan says over the phone. The teaser shows Dwight getting pulled over, and if he ends up in prison, it won’t be good.

In the wake of his father’s death, Chickie takes over as head of the Invernizzi crime family. Tulsa King has made it clear that Peter was the only thing keeping the peace between Chickie and Dwight. Now that Chickie is in charge, he might be ready to put an end to Dwight once and for all.

‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 8 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 1, at 3 a.m. ET. The first two episodes of Tulsa King aired on Paramount Network following. However, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing sometime in January 2023.