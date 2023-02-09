Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’

Twin psychics claim they spoke to Princess Diana more than 20 years after her death. She reportedly relayed her feelings regarding Camilla Parker Bowles. They claim Diana said her former romantic rival was “better suited to be queen” than she. Subsequently, Camilla will become Queen Consort in May and be crowned alongside King Charles III.

Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles | Express Newspapers/Archive Photos

Princess Diana confronted Camilla Parker Bowles over her affair with then-Prince Charles at a birthday party

Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story—In Her Own Words tells the story of Diana’s marriage, including her exchanges with Camilla, her husband’s mistress. According to Morton, Diana confronted Camilla at a birthday party.

Diana told her adversary, “I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.” Camilla responded with, “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you and two beautiful children. What more do you want?”

Diana said in return: “I want my husband.”

The Princess of Wales reportedly ended the conversation by apologizing to Camilla for being in the way, saying, “It must be hell for both of you, but I do know what’s going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.”

Princess Diana died just one year after her divorce from Charles was finalized, in 1997. He and Camilla made their first public appearance as a couple in 1999. Over 20 years after her death, twin psychics revealed the late Princess of Wales reportedly told them she believed Camilla was more suited to be the queen of the United Kingdom.

Princess Diana reportedly told twin psychics Camilla Parker Bowles was ‘better suited to be queen’

King Charles II and Camilla Parker Bowles on their wedding day | Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images

Twin psychics Terry and Linda Jamison claim they spoke to Princess Diana. They alleged to the Daily Star that Diana shared she forgave Camilla for her affair with King Charles III. Diana also wanted her former romantic adversary to become Queen Consort.

In 2018 the psychic pair claimed Diana told them, “I no longer have hard feelings toward Camilla Parker-Bowles. Despite her causing the breakdown of my marriage to Charles.”

“I feel Camilla has grown up and changed greatly since our rivalry so many years ago. I’ve moved out of the resentment I had when I was married,” they said per Diana’s message.

“I was not meant to be Queen. Honestly, Camilla is better suited for the role than was I,” the psychics said of Diana’s message. “She has always supported Charles and is more comfortable in the position than I would have been.”

They concluded Diana said, “I have no regrets, and I can confidently say that Charles and Camilla were fated to be together. Whatever happens, I wish them both happiness.”

The psychics claimed Diana worried about her son’s reactions to Camilla becoming Queen Consort

In 2018, little was known about the behind-the-scenes relationships between Princes William, Harry, and Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles and Camilla wed in Apr. 2005 after a three-month engagement.

However, the psychics reveal Diana sent them a message regarding the couple’s relationship and her son’s possible reactions to it moving forward.

She reportedly told the women, “It is my personal belief that the country of England is not entirely in favor of her being Queen. I am concerned that my two sons are not happy with her taking the title of Queen upon Charles’ accession to the throne,” Diana reportedly said.

In 2023, Prince Harry shared his thoughts with Anderson Cooper in an interview for 60 Minutes that appeared to echo the psychic’s claims. Cooper asked, “You and your brother both directly asked your dad not to marry Camilla?”

“Yes,” Harry said. “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought it would cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, that— surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, ‘OK.'”

He also claimed Camilla was “dangerous.” Harry said, “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of her connections with the British press. And there was an open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there would be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”