tWitch: A Look Back on His Time as a Standout on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The world is still processing the sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. He grew to international recognition as Ellen DeGeneres’ energetic DJ on her daytime talk show and later became an EP. His infectious smile, uptempo music choices, and smooth dance moves radiated through viewers’ television screens. But long before becoming a daily fixture on the small-screen, he was a dancing icon, competing on the likes of Star Search, and, most notably, So You Think You Can Dance.

tWitch of “So You Think You Can Dance” during the Make the Difference Network Holiday Party for the kids at the Childrens Hospital in Los Angeles, CA – Chris Polk/FilmMagic

A street and hip hop dancer, tWitch quickly became a judge and viewer favorite. He was the runner-up of his season. And week to week, he showcased he was trainable and wowed everyone watching by performing classical pieces that it takes even the best-trained dancers decades to master. But that was the magic of tWitch. He proved that a hip-hop dancer could go all the way. Here’s a look back at some of his most memorable moments on the FOX competition series.

The audition

Source: YouTube

tWitch first auditioned for the popular series in Season 3. He was selected to move on to the next round. But ultimately, didn’t make it to the Top 20 live shows. Still, his freestyle to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing” and his charisma left an impact on the judges. He was a particular favorite of judge Mary Murphy, who never stopped laughing, clapping, and smiling during his solo performances.

His return

tWitch didn’t let a little rejection keep him down. He came back to the auditions for Season 4. Even before getting in front of the judges, he drew a crowd from his hip-hop and breakdance moves on the street with other auditioners, and the camera couldn’t keep off him. The then 25-year-old opted to switch up his style for his second audition and nix his jokes and humor, replacing it with more technique and newly learned moves.

Source: YouTube

Nigel Barker immediately remembered him, telling him, “If you don’t make it through Vegas this year, I’m going to kick your ass.” Emmy-award-winning choreographer and judge Mia Michaels was beyond impressed at his audition, telling him, “You’re so good, and it stinks.” And he made it all the way that time.

Switching things up and going contemporary

If you’re an avid SYTYCD viewer, you know contemporary routines are the most difficult. But if executed properly, they evoke the most emotion from the audience. As hip-hop dancer who is assigned a contemporary routine either sinks or swims. tWitch did the latter. Partnered with Kherington, the duo used a mattress and rose petals to tell a story of a couple in the midst of splitting up. Michaels choreographed the routine and knew it could be challenged but had faith that tWitch could pull it off.

Set against the backdrop of John Mayer’s “Dreaming With a Broken Heart,” tWitch showed the technique and vulnerability needed in the dance. “It was powerful, it was dynamic,” Murphy told them.

Two rivals join forces

tWitch was partnered with fellow hip-hop dancer Joshua Allen for a Russian trepak routine, which became a face-off between the two men. There were taps, jumps, high kicks, flips, fine lines, and individual footwork moments. It was fun to watch and set to the tones of “The Nutcracker,” making it even more intense.

tWitch would return for the All-Star season in Season 7, where he met his future wife and fellow dancer, Allison Hoker. They wed in 2013 and had three children. Just days before he died by suicide, the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

tWitch also hosted World of Dance and appeared in Magic Mike and other programs. He also returned as a judge on SYTYCD.

