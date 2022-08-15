Twitter Considers the ‘I’m That Girl’ Official Teaser Horse ‘Gagged’ at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Era

Beyoncé is known for her stunning visuals, even leaving one horse “gagged” at her hair flips. Here’s what the Bey Hive is saying about the “I’m That Girl” official teaser, featuring the first song from Renaissance.

Beyoncé dropped the teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ off ‘Renaissance’

Queen Bey is in her Renaissance era. In July 2022, this artist released her highly anticipated album, Renaissance, featuring “Break My Soul.” A few days later, Beyoncé debuted the official teaser for the first song of this album — “I’m That Girl.” It quickly earned millions of views on YouTube and praise from the Bey Hive.

“These visuals,” one YouTube comment read, “one thing about Beyoncé, she definitely knows how to keep us wanting more!! So excited to see the rest of this, and I hope each and every song on Renaissance has a visual!!”

“I would say, ‘welcome back,’ but Bey never really leaves,” another YouTube user wrote. “She just sits at the top and watches her peers create and draws inspiration from both the new and old across genres.”

Beyoncé fans react to the ‘gagged’ horse from the ‘I’m That Girl’ official teaser

With horses being a recurring theme in Beyoncé’s Renaissance era, it made sense that this artist featured a live horse in her “I’m That Girl” visual. One part featured Beyoncé on a bar, appearing next to a horse.

After flipping her hair, the horse jumped back, startled. This quickly became a favorite moment of the Bey Hive, some making jokes about the horse being a fan of Queen Bey.

“The shot at 1:13 of the horse getting startled of Bey flipping her hair is sending me for some reason,” one Reddit user wrote, while another responded, saying, “Horsey was gagged.”

Some Twitter users shared video clips from the “I’m That Girl” teaser, mentioning that the horse was “gagged” at Beyoncé. One tweet about the stunned horse earned over 60 thousand likes.

Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ be a visual album?

Unlike the surprise release Lemonade, Renaissance debuted minus visuals. That led some listeners to wonder if there would be a visual album released at a later date. However, with the premiere of “I’m That Girl,” this artist confirmed more visuals are on the way.

“The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” they shared in a press release. “It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers while taking in every gem of the pristine production.”

The same press release states that the visuals are scheduled “for a later date,” teasing fans that Beyoncé’s Renaissance is far from over.

Beyoncé followed a similar release format for The Lion King: The Gift. Months after the album debuted, Beyoncé released the visual album Black Is King, exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.

