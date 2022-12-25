Two of Tammy Wynette’s Daughters Became Involved in Music

Throughout her lifetime, country singer Tammy Wynette had four daughters. Two of her daughters, Tina Denise Byrd and Georgette Jones, displayed an interest in music like their mother. Georgette Jones has gone on to have a music career of her own and has released multiple country albums.

Tammy Wynette gave birth to four daughters

Wynette married her first husband Euple Byrd when she was only a teenager. While with Byrd, Wynette gave birth to three daughters: Gwendolyn Lee Byrd, Jaclyn Faye Byrd, and Tina Byrd.

After divorcing Euple Byrd, Wynette married Don Chapel in 1967. They did not have any children. Wynette married country music artist George Jones in 1969.

Wynette and George Jones divorced in 1975. Together, they had one daughter, Tamala Georgette Jones. After giving birth to Georgette Jones, Wynette underwent a hysterectomy.

The singer went on to marry two more times. She married Michael Tomlin in 1977, and they divorced after being married for 44 days. In 1978, Wynette married George Richey and she was married to him until her death in 1998.

Two of Tammy Wynette’s daughters released albums

Of her four daughters, two of Wynette’s daughters became involved in music. Together, George Jones and Wynette released multiple collaboration albums.

Tina Byrd was featured on their sixth collaborative album, George & Tammy & Tina. At the time of the album’s release, Tina Byrd was eight years old.

Tina Byrd is featured on two tracks: “No Charge” and “The Telephone Call.” In “No Charge,” Tina Byrd speaks lines to Wynette. “The Telephone Call” is a duet between George Jones and Tina Byrd where the two replicate a phone call with Tina Byrd speaking and George Jones singing.

Georgette Jones, Wynette’s youngest daughter and her only child with George Jones, went on to launch her own country music career.

She has released multiple albums, and according to Wide Open Country, “she renews her nursing license every year following 17 years of work as a nurse.”

The singer’s daughters did not approve of her last husband

Wynette was married to George Richey for several years and remained married to him until her death, but he did not have the approval of her children.

It is speculated that Wynette’s marriage to Richey was abusive, and Georgette Jones corroborates those theories in her 2011 memoir The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George.

According to Country Living, Georgette Jones wrote in her memoir that Richey, “tried very hard to separate mom from her family and friends so he could be the only person she could turn to. I think she felt like she had no choice and it was too difficult to fight.”

The Boot reports that Georgette Jones also wrote about the alleged physical abuse in her memoir.

“There were times when she did want it because she was in pain and he refused to give it to her. She did admit to my sister that when all that stuff came out about her being kidnapped in 1978 that she and Richey had had a fight and he had beaten her. He threatened to destroy her life and write a tell-all book so she decided to stay with him,” Georgette Jones wrote in The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George according to the Boot.