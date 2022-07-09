Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Have Gone to Therapy Amid Their Political Differences as Florida Georgia Line Takes a Break

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are musicians who make up the famous country duo Florida Georgia Line. The pair has found success with hit singles such as “Cruise,” “This Is How We Roll,” and “H.O.L.Y.”

In recent years, amid the political division in the United States, Hubbard and Kelley have also made news for their own differences. The Florida Georgia Line singers have even admitted to going to therapy over this.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have different political beliefs

In 2020, amid the presidential election of that year, Hubbard and Kelley’s political differences became glaringly obvious to fans and news outlets. Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, expressed support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Kelley made it clear he did not support them and was not happy about the election result.

The Hubbards even unfollowed the Kelleys for some time. However, Hubbard shared on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren that it “wasn’t a big deal.”

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Hubbard said, reports Us Weekly.

“I even called him and told him; I said, ‘Hey, buddy. I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your Stories right now. So I’m just going to … so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley went to therapy

In the same interview, Hubbard revealed he and Kelley also went to therapy to deal with their differences.

“We have been on a 10-year relationship, a 10-year partnership, a 10-year commitment to each other. And yes, there have been hard times,” Hubbard shared. “It’s not all sugar-coated.” He added,

“And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about, me and BK have done work. We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do. And brothers don’t always get along.”

However, Hubbard maintained that he and Kelley still have a lot of love for each other. He explained, “We’ve worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that’s even through the hard times. It’s made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners. So we’re really thankful for it.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are pursuing solo careers

In February 2022, Hubbard and Kelley announced they would put their work as Florida Georgia Line on hold. The two have been pursuing solo careers.

Hubbard released his debut solo single “5 Foot 9” in May with plans to release an album in the future. Meanwhile, Kelley launched his own label, Nashville South Records, in 2021 and released an EP, BK’s Wave Pack, and an album, Sunshine State of Mine.

However, they have maintained that they are not broken up. Hubbard told People, “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up.”

“At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other‘s back and support, and that’s what it should be,” Kelley also shared.

