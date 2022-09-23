The Ultimate ‘Jersey Shore’ Bromance Hijinks Occur In These Vinny and Pauly Episodes

Fans of Jersey Shore love watching their favorite castmates hang out at the beach, go clubbing, and get into trouble. One of the audience’s favorite duos? Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. Here are our picks for the Double Short At Love friends’ best bromance moments.

Vinny and Pauly D are THE ‘Jersey Shore’ bromance

TV personalities Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino attend “Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell To The Jersey Shore” during the 2012 New York Television Festival at 92Y Tribeca on October 24, 2012 in New York City. | Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

The cast of Jersey Shore spends most of their time together as a group, living in the same beach house, working at the same T-shirt shop, and partying at the same clubs. However, there are some smaller groups within the group, and that includes Vinny and Pauly.

Vinny and Pauly D turn the ‘Jersey Shore’ house inside out

The pair love playing pranks on their friends, and one of their best tricks took place in “We Are Family,” the original series’ fifth season’s eleventh episode. The Jersey Shore group is always looking to one-up one another when it comes to pranks, but Vinny and Pauly definitely took the lead with this one.

While the rest of the gang was on a camping trip, Vinny and Pauly decided to flip the beach house inside out. The pair took all the furniture from inside — including their friends’ personal items — and put them out on the deck. They then took the deck furniture and set it up inside the house.

When everyone else got home, they all laughed it off — except for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. He got angry at Vinny and Pauly for putting his stuff outside, and even left it all outside to get rained on while he pouted.

Vinny gets his ears pierced

In Season 3 Episode 12, “A House Divided,” Pauly and Vinny proved their friendship was truly supportive. Vinny decided to get his ears pierced, but was feeling nervous about it. Pauly, who got his ears pierced when he was 7 years old, was with Vinny every step of the way.

Vinny went through with it, with the support of his friend. And Pauly loved the new look, saying, “Them earrings changed my man Vinny. He thinks he is the man.”

Pauly and Vinny put on a ‘guido’ comedy show

Vinny and Pauly D are known for bringing the party and the fun to whatever situation the Jersey Shore crew finds themselves in. In Season 4’s “Fist Pump, Pushups, Chapstick,” the duo put on a comedy show for their pals.

In Season 4, the group traded in the Jersey Shore for Italy. While most would see it as a dream vacation, the cast members of Jersey Shore got homesick from time to time. One of the ways they fought off the blues? Joking about home.

Vinny and Pauly dressed up in their best “guido” looks. For the uninitiated, a “guido” is a name for a certain type of Italian-American. For the Jersey Shore boys, this meant donning tracksuits and sweatbands, and applying tons of Chapstick.

“The boys keep talking about these tracksuit costumes,” Deena Cortese laughed to the camera. “And I’m just, like, ‘That’s not a costume. That’s their normal clothes.'”

The pair goofed off, playing their roles of “Louie” and “Tony,” and cracked up the rest of the housemates — and themselves.



