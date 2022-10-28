‘Un Ratito’ by Bad Bunny — Here’s What the Lyrics Mean in English

Bad Bunny’s music will last more than just a little while. In 2022, this artist released “Un Ratito” in conjunction with Un Verano Sin Ti — here’s what we know about the meaning behind this track.

Bad Bunny released ‘Un Ratito’ off ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Artist Bad Bunny performs during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny collaborated with Cardi B for “I Like It.” He was even featured on one version of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia. In 2022, this artist released his full-length album Un Verano Sin Ti, pulling inspiration from different music genres.

“It’s a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with the New York Times. “When I was a little kid, my family would go to the West on vacation… The album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

As the fifth song on Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny released “Un Ratito,” a song written by Tainty and Bad Bunny. (The artist credited on Spotify under his real name — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.)

What is the meaning behind Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Ratito’?

“Un Ratito,” which translates to “A Little While,” is about the “dilemma of a man who is undecided between two women,” according to Music Mundial. The narrator laments about his love life, even if he was “born to be alone.”

“Maybe I’ll get back with my ex,” the pre-chorus states, according to an English translation from Genius. “And I won’t see you again (And I won’t see you again) Maybe you don’t care, maybe it’s gonna hurt you.”

After saying there’s no “madwoman” to match his “madman” persona, the character says they should spend their valuable time.

“This is just for a little while,” Bad Bunny sings in the chorus. “Mami, don’t get used to it / Because love can be so beautiful / But there’s always something that interrupts it.”

This track pulls elements of reggaeton and Latin pop while fitting the summer-y themes of Un Verano Sin Ti. This song also went viral thanks to a video clip of a child crying at a Bad Bunny concert. With “Benito” as his favorite artist, the fan sang and danced along to “Un Ratito.”

Is ‘Un Ratito’ the most popular song from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’?

As one of the most popular albums of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti enjoyed 13 nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 music chart. Bad Bunny highlighted “Titi Me Preguntó” at the MTV VMAs, where he snagged the Artist of the Year trophy.

One of the most popular songs from this album is “Me Porto Bonito.” The original featuring Chencho Corleone holds over 800 million Spotify plays. As of October 2022, “Un Ratito” has 265 million plays on the music streaming platform.

RELATED: Review: Bad Bunny Transforms Made in America Music Festival Into a Beach Party