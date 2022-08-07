‘Uncharted’ Movie Ending and End Credits Scenes, Explained

Uncharted has finally arrived on Netflix, giving adventure fans another chance to see Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the film that made over $400 million at the U.S. box office earlier this year. Uncharted follows Holland as Nathan Drake, an amateur thief and bartender with a knack for cracking clues. When Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits Nate for an overseas treasure hunt, the race begins to find a $5 billion treasure before it falls into the wrong hands. But how does the adventure end? Here’s what to know about the Uncharted movie ending and post-credits scenes.

Mark Wahlberg as Sully and Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’ | Sony Pictures

‘Uncharted’ movie ending, explained: Lost gold

There’s quite a lot of betrayal in Uncharted as Nate, Sully, and Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali) search for the gold. While Nate and Sully have one key to unlock the next clue, Chloe has the other. When Chloe and Nate find a map to the treasure, Chloe turns on Nate and steals it. In a surprise twist, she’s actually working for Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

After Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) kills Moncada to find the treasure herself, Chloe teams up with Nate again to find the treasure’s location on the map. While Chloe sleeps, Nate discovers that his presumed-dead brother, Sam Drake (Rudy Pankow), hid a clue in a postcard. Nate decodes the clue to find the coordinates of the treasure. Knowing Chloe would betray him again, Nate leaves Chloe with the wrong coordinates while he sets off in the right direction.

Nate finds two old pirate ships filled with gold hidden inside a cave. He also finds Sully, who tracked Nate after the two got separated earlier. Unfortunately, Braddock and her mercenaries followed Nate, too.

Nate and Sully hide while Braddock’s men lift the pirate ships with helicopters. Sully manages to take over one of the helicopters and help Nate in one last battle against Braddock. They almost succeed in escaping, but Sully is forced to drop the ship and its gold in order to rescue Nate from falling to his death. He happens to drop the ship right on Braddock in the ocean, seemingly crushing her.

Nate reveals that he pocketed some of the gold before the drop. He and Sully fly away, leaving the sunken ship for the Navy to deal with. Chloe follows them by boat, having realized that Nate gave her the wrong coordinates.

‘Uncharted’ post-credits scenes: Is Sam Drake alive?

Uncharted has two end-credits scenes. The first shows a prison at an unknown location. The camera pans over a man writing a postcard and signing it “S,” seemingly proving that Sam is still alive, although his face isn’t shown. The postcard tells Nate to “watch your back” — perhaps a warning about more betrayal?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudy Pankow said he’d love to return as Sam in a potential sequel, but he would have to look a bit older to fit the timeline.

“I hope that they just throw a couple of scruffies on my chin so I can play a late-20s to 30-year-old Sam. I would also get a little bigger for the role, so I think I can pull it off,” he said. “If there is a sequel, the fates will decide what will happen, but it would be a blast to hunt treasure alongside Tom Holland.”

Then, a lengthier scene arrives after the credits. This time, Nate meets with a man named Gage (Pilou Asbæk). Nate attempts to trade his ring for a Nazi map, but Gage double-crosses him and keeps both. Sully arrives just in time to rescue Nate and show off his new mustache — a nod to Sully’s Uncharted video game looks. As they make their escape, Nate and Sully are stopped in their tracks by an unseen person. Maybe it’s Sam, fresh out of prison, or perhaps Braddock survived and wants revenge.

Interestingly, Gage mentions his boss, Roman, which could reference an Uncharted video game villain named Gabriel Roman. He was involved in Nate and Sully’s hunt for El Dorado, so it’s possible this scene sets up that adventure.

Will there be an ‘Uncharted 2’ movie?

An Uncharted sequel has yet to be confirmed. However, Sony already referred to the movie as a “franchise,” so another film seems likely. That second post-credits scene could easily set up a sequel. Even if it doesn’t, director Ruben Fleischer told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to show Nate and Sully’s continued friendship.

“It was really important for me that audiences know that the movie prior to the credits wasn’t the end of the Nate and Sully story, and that they would carry on their friendship — their partnership — on further adventures,” he said.

Uncharted is now streaming on Netflix.

