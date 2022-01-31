‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland Sets the Record Straight on His Height Difference With Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland‘s height seems to be a popular topic of conversation, especially in comparison with those around him — including his Uncharted co-star Mark Wahlberg. Prior to the Uncharted release in February, Holland anticipated the chatter. He took to social media to reveal how his height compares to Mark Wahlberg’s height.

Mark Wahlberg as Sully and Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’ | Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s height has been a talking point since his Spider-Man days

The Spider-Man actor isn’t exactly what modern statistics would consider “short.” The average male height is about 5 feet, 9 inches, and Tom Holland’s height 5 five, 8 inches tall. However, when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans noticed Holland was shorter than some of his 6-foot-plus co-stars like Chris Evans and Jon Favreau.

Jokes about Tom Holland’s height have circulated the internet since he starred in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The topic gained even more traction when he started dating his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, who is 2 inches taller.

Although Holland has joined in on the jokes from time to time, he’s also admitted to being insecure about his height.

“I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to look taller],” he told GQ in November 2021. “I cannot do anything about my height.”

Tom Holland joked about his height difference with Mark Wahlberg ahead of ‘Uncharted’

Uncharted co-stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg seem larger than life on screen. Prior to the film’s release, Holland shared an Uncharted teaser on Instagram in January and revealed their height difference.

“For the record, @markwahlberg is [5-foot-9] to my [5-foot-8],” he wrote with a laughing emoji in the caption.

Even the film pokes fun at Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s height difference, as seen in the teaser.

“We better get small. Or in your case, smaller,” Wahlberg’s character, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, says.

“You’re only, like, one inch taller than me,” Holland’s Nathan Drake responds, prompting Sully to say, “I think it’s a little bit more than that, kid.”

Wahlberg inspired Holland to bulk up for ‘Uncharted’

https://twitter.com/markwahlberg/status/1471166842689527816

Holland can’t control his height, but he can control his muscle. He revealed to Total Film (via GamesRadar) that once he saw how buff Wahlberg was for Uncharted, he knew he had to bulk up.

“When we went to set for the first time, I saw Mark Wahlberg, and Mark is massive. He is a unit,” Holland said in December. “I was in good shape, but I wasn’t by any means big.”

Shortly after production began, the Uncharted set closed down because of COVID-19 lockdowns. Holland decided to use this time to put on more muscle for the action movie.

“We went home for five months; all I did was eat and train, eat and train, eat and train,” he added. “To put a bit of timber on, to make me look not like a child next to Mark.”

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Want to Break the Height Difference Stigma in Relationships