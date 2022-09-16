Uncle Nino Is the ‘Hero’ of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans After Moving Heart-to-Heart With Angelina Pivarnick

The latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured a touching segment between Angelina Pivarnick and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo. Nino, who has appeared on the MTV series since 2009, surprised the cast during their San Diego trip. However, his lighthearted appearance turned serious after a moving heart-to-heart talk with Angelina Pivarnick regarding divorce and starting over.

The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast was surprised by Nino’s appearance

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast was shocked by the appearance of Uncle Nino as they boarded gondola rides during a trip to San Diego’s Little Italy. Nino’s appearances on the MTV series are typically scheduled by other cast members looking to surprise his nephew, Vinny Guadagnino. However, production pulled a fast one on the cast, booking Nino and bringing him to the California town to surprise them.

Nino accompanied the cast on the gondola ride and later returned to their suite at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel. Later, he revealed a facet of his personality dramatically different from his playful side.

Uncle Nino and Angelina Pivarnick had a moving heart-to-heart about relationships

Pivarnick and Nino were alone in the suite discussing their failed marriages. Castmates Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, and their significant others had returned to their rooms for the night.

“You’ve also been divorced,” Pivarnick said to Nino. “Was it hard for you, or were you just, like, done.”

“First time was depressed — depressed the first time,” he replied. “Second time, I was happy to get out of it.” According to Nino, his first wife wanted to be friends after their split, but he couldn’t because “I loved her too much.”

“Why was the first time depressing?” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star asked. Nino replied, “There was too much love, too deep, too personal. That was my heart and my soul. It’s a sad story, but she couldn’t have any kids.”

In a confessional, Pivarnick shared that Nino had “been through a lot,” Angelina said. “It’s clear; this guy still loves his first wife.”

After their talk, Pivarnick retired to her room, leaving Nino in the suite.

Fans reacted to the sweet moment between the two reality show stars

Fans tweeted their support of Uncle Nino after learning more about his backstory.

“It’s what Angelina needed. He’s her hero,” wrote one viewer.

“That was something and shows these are real people who go through tough times! And I love this family soo much!” penned a second fan.

“Uncle Nino is the best Vinny should appreciate him,” claimed a third Twitter user.

“Uncle Nino has a big heart!!” a fourth Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewer emphatically wrote.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

